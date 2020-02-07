Left Menu
Development News Edition

Work begins on business case to examine new public media entity

“That presents risks for the future viability of New Zealand’s public broadcasting operators, RNZ and TVNZ, and the Government needs to address those risks,” Kris Faafoi said.

Work begins on business case to examine new public media entity
NZ On Air will continue to have an important role to fund local content for both commercial and non-commercial media outlets. Image Credit: Public Domain Picture

The Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media has announced work will begin on a business case to assess the viability of forming a new public media entity.

"The Government must ensure New Zealanders have a strong independent public media service for decades to come, which means ensuring public media assets are fit for the future and able to thrive amid the changing media landscape," Minister Kris Faafoi said.

"It's well known that New Zealand's media sector, both public and private, is facing unprecedented challenges with competition from the likes of Google and Facebook, declining revenue shares, and changes in when and how audiences access their information and entertainment.

"That presents risks for the future viability of New Zealand's public broadcasting operators, RNZ and TVNZ, and the Government needs to address those risks," Kris Faafoi said.

"Cabinet has now given the approval to complete a business case to examine the viability of establishing a new public media entity as an independent multiple-platform, multi-media operation.

"Final decisions about the future of RNZ and TVNZ will be made once the business case is completed.

"It is about establishing the best way of providing New Zealanders with a range of trusted news, information, and entertainment that reflects New Zealand – its diversity, history, and aspirations. At the same time we need to ensure any new public entity has the flexibility and the strength to meet future change and challenges," Mr. Faafoi said.

NZ On Air will continue to have an important role to fund local content for both commercial and non-commercial media outlets.

Consultancy, PwC, will now conduct the business case which Minister Faafoi expects to receive around the middle of this year.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US announces launch of International Religious Freedom Alliance

The US has announced the launch of a 27-nation International Religious Freedom Alliance, which will try to adopt a collective approach in protecting and preserving religious freedom across the world. It is an alliance of like-minded partner...

Most cities in India turning into "urban heat islands": Study

A team of researchers from the IIT Kharagpur has found that most cities in the country are turning into urban heat islands in all seasons during day and night, officials said. In their study, researchers from the Centre for Oceans, Rivers, ...

UPDATE 2-France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer

French oil major Total has rejected a force majeure notice from a liquefied natural gas LNG buyer in China, the first global energy supplier to publicly push back against firms backing out of deals amid the coronavirus outbreak. Concerns th...

Amid tussle, Russia terms India's choice to buy American SigSauer guns as 'unusual decision'

Amid America-Russia tussle over the supply of arms to India, Russian gun maker Kalashnikov expressed apprehensions over Indian Armys choice to procure US-made Sig Sauer assault rifle as an unusual decision. India has bought 72,400 SiGSauer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020