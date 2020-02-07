Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Reddy's launches Trientine Hydrochloride capsules in US

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 13:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 13:16 IST
Dr Reddy's launches Trientine Hydrochloride capsules in US

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Friday announced the launch of Trientine Hydrochloride capsules in the US market. Trientine works by removing copper from the blood. It is used to treat Wilson's disease, a genetic metabolic defect that causes excess copper to build up in the body.

In a regulatory filing, Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of Trientine Hydrochloride capsules USP, 250 mg, a therapeutically equivalent generic version of Syprine (trientine hydrochloride) capsules approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). "We are pleased to provide this convenient alternative for patients, pharmacists and distribution partners," Chief Executive Officer and Head of Dr Reddy's North America Generics Marc Kikuchi said.

The Syprine brand and generic products had US sales or approximately 94.2 million dollar MAT (Moving Annual Total) for the most recent twelve months ending in December 2019, according to IMS Health. Dr Reddy's Trientine Hydrochloride capsules USP, 250 mg are available in 100 count bottles, the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Spicejet appoints Bhatia as chief commercial officer

Low-cost carrier Spicejet has appointed Shilpa Bhatia as its new chief commercial officer. Bhatia will report to Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director and will look after revenue management, sales and network planning, the airline said...

Congress MPs came to my seat in LS, tried to attack me: BJP's Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said Congress MPs came to his seat in the Lok Sabha, tried to attack him and snatch papers when he condemned Rahul Gandhi for his indecent language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Treasury and op...

Court orders to place SA Express under business rescue

The board of SA Express has announced that it is seeking legal advice after a high court decision ordering the airline to be placed under business rescue.The SA Express board of directors noted the judgment against SA Express and are seekin...

Italy says air traffic from and to China remains closed

Italys air traffic from and to China will remain closed due to coronavirus, the health ministry said on Friday, after Chinas foreign ministry had said Italy was willing to resume some flights.Rome suspended direct air traffic last week over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020