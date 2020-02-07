India Cements Q3 net loss at Rs 8.79 cr

India Cements Ltd on Friday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 8.79 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 4.32 crore in the October-December period a year ago, India Cements said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was down 7.90 per cent to Rs 1,244.28 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,351.15 crore in the year-ago period. India Cements total expenses stood at Rs 1,265.13 crore as against Rs 1,363.99 crore, down 7.24 per cent.

Shares of India Cements Ltd were trading at Rs 77.10 on BSE, down 1.15 per cent from the previous close.

