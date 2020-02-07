Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields fall on coronavirus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 14:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 14:13 IST
Euro zone bond yields fall on coronavirus fears
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Eurozone bond yields fell as risk appetite dwindled on Friday, with further cases of coronavirus boosting safe-haven assets. The death toll in mainland China reached 636 with 73 more deaths recorded by Thursday and 3,143 new confirmed cases, taking the total to 31,161 cases, China's National Health Commission said.

"The reason that fixed-income is looking firmer ... is the reaction formation from stock markets overnight with losses there in the face of signs that the spread of the virus is not so far showing signs of slowing," said DZ Bank strategist Andy Cossor. The pan-European stocks benchmark STOXX 600 was down 0.2% after four straight days of gains.

"If you get bad coronavirus death numbers out of China over the weekend, which would be bad for risk assets, you can't get in and out of the market when it's closed," Cossor said of investor demand for bonds on Friday. Most 10-year government bond yields fell in early trade. Germany's 10-year yield was down 2 basis point to -0.39%.

The Bund is set to have its worst week in a month, with yields up 6 basis points this week and after reaching three-and-a-half-month lows of -0.447% at the start of the week, as Chinese authorities stepped up measures to relieve pressure on the economy. China's economic activity is expected to recover once the virus is brought under control, a deputy governor of the country's central bank said on Friday.

In Europe, Germany's industrial output registered its biggest drop in more than a decade in December, revised data showed. That followed an unexpected decline in industrial orders for December. Later in the session, investors will focus on U.S. non-farm payrolls due at 1330 GMT. A Reuters poll forecast a pick-up in January, but the focus is on a revision of data from April 2018 to March 2019. Any steep downgrade for that period would suggest a significant slowdown in job growth this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks falter as coronavirus death toll mounts

Emerging-market stocks slipped on Friday as the mounting death toll from the coronavirus epidemic overshadowed efforts by China to limit the economic fallout of the outbreak, while the Russian rouble eased ahead of a central bank meeting la...

Vistara to start flights on Delhi-Dehradun route from Mar 29

Vistara on Friday announced that it will start a daily flight between Delhi and Dehradun from March 29.Vinod Kannan, the chief commercial officer, Vistara said, With its close proximity to several of Indias most-visited tourist destinations...

Spicejet appoints Bhatia as chief commercial officer

Low-cost carrier Spicejet has appointed Shilpa Bhatia as its new chief commercial officer. Bhatia will report to Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director and will look after revenue management, sales and network planning, the airline said...

Congress MPs came to my seat in LS, tried to attack me: BJP's Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said Congress MPs came to his seat in the Lok Sabha, tried to attack him and snatch papers when he condemned Rahul Gandhi for his indecent language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Treasury and op...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020