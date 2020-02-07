Vistara to start flights on Delhi-Dehradun route from Mar 29

Vistara on Friday announced that it will start a daily flight between Delhi and Dehradun from March 29.

Vinod Kannan, the chief commercial officer, Vistara said, "With its close proximity to several of India's most-visited tourist destinations, Dehradun is the gateway to the state of Uttarakhand. Over the past decade, the city has seen a tremendous upswing in economic growth following the establishment of software technology parks and SEZs."

Bookings for the Delhi-Dehradun route have been opened from Friday with introductory all-inclusive one-way fares starting at Rs 2,499 in economy class, Rs 4,699 in premium economy and Rs 12,299 in business class.

