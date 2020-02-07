Left Menu
Cognizant opens new facility in Mangaluru

  Mangaluru
  Updated: 07-02-2020 15:25 IST
  Created: 07-02-2020 15:25 IST
Professional services company Cognizant on Friday opened a new facility in Mangaluru, expanding its presence in Karnataka. Located in the heart of the city, the new 100,000 sq- ft facility can accommodate more than 1,100 employees, the NASDAQ-listed company said in a statement.

Cognizant has had an association with Mangaluru since 2011 when it acquired CoreLogic Global Services Private Limited (CoreLogic India), the India-based captive operations of CoreLogic, one of the largest real estate information and analytics provider in the US market. From its existing centre in Mangaluru, Cognizant provides consulting, enterprise applications and business process services in the area of mortgage processing covering property taxes, research and investigations, property data warehousing and management of geospatial data.

The company currently employs more than 600 professionals in Mangaluru, more than 50 per cent of whom are women. In addition to experienced professionals, Cognizant also hires fresh graduates for its Mangaluru centre from leading institutions such as Sahyadari Institute of Technology and Management, Manipal Institute of Technology, N.M.A.M.

Institute of Technology, St Joseph's College of Engineering, Canara Engineering College, N.I.T.K. Surathkal, PA College of Engineering and Srinivas College of Engineering, as mortgage origination and servicing specialists, business analysts, consultants, automation specialists and software engineers. In Karnataka, Cognizant also has operations in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The company has more than 28,000 professionals in Bengaluru and nearly 700 professionals in Mysuru..

