Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK High Court to set terms in Chinese banks' claim against Anil Ambani

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 15:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 15:27 IST
UK High Court to set terms in Chinese banks' claim against Anil Ambani

The High Court of England and Wales here on Friday will set the terms for the "conditional order" of a payment into court it had granted to three Chinese banks last year against Reliance Communications boss Anil Ambani. The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd Mumbai Branch, on behalf of itself, China Development Bank and Exim Bank of China, had sought summary judgment against Ambani over an alleged breach of a personal guarantee on a debt refinancing loan of around USD 925 million in February 2012.

Ambani denies providing authority for any such guarantee, resulting in the High Court action in the UK – the jurisdiction agreed to as part of the terms of the loan agreement. At the last hearing in the case in December last year, Justice David Waksman said he was "very nearly prepared" to grant judgment against Ambani because he found the Reliance Communications (RCom) chief's evidence "inexplicably incomplete, implausible and highly unlikely".

"I think it is highly probable that at trial his defense will be shown to be opportunistic and false… I consider that this is a plain case for the making of a conditional order," Justice Waksman said, as he granted a conditional order in principle to the Chinese banks. The order means the Commercial Division of the High Court will hear arguments this week on Ambani's financial means and set an appropriate amount as an effective court deposit, pending a full trial in the case.

The focus of Ambani's evidence at the hearing last year revolved around a Power of Attorney (POA), which he claims he was unaware was being required as security by the banks. There are references to a non-binding "comfort letter" and RCom executives, including Hasit Shukla, who allegedly kept him in the dark over the true nature of any personal guarantee.

"The essential thrust of Ambani's evidence is not merely that he was unaware that the POA was in respect of a guarantee, he was never aware at any stage that this was being required as security by the bank. He had no inkling of it at all," notes the judgment dated December 16, 2019. "A truly remarkable feature of Ambani's case is that he has himself proffered no explanation as to why he should have been deceived in this way, nor has he provided any evidence as to what he did when he discovered, in early 2017, the existence of the guarantee signed by Shukla," the judge noted.

According to court documents, RCom had sought the loan from the Chinese banks in order to meet its obligations under certain foreign currency convertible bonds due to mature on March 1, 2012. It went on to default on the payments agreed under the loan arrangement and between February and November 2017, the banks made various demands for payment. On May 24, 2019, the banks eventually issued an application for summary judgment, alternatively for a conditional order requiring Ambani to pay into court all or some of the sum claimed "on the basis that on any view his defence is improbable".

Following the hearing on Friday, the judge may give his verdict on the amount to be paid into the court or reserve judgment to be handed down at a later date. On December 16 when the UK High Court dismissed an application filed by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited for a 'summary judgement' in its claims of USD 680 million against Ambani, a spokesperson of the RCom boss had said: "Ambani was confident that he will have an opportunity to place the necessary evidence before the UK High Court, in the course of the trial to establish that Chinese banks claim are without any merit".

The spokesperson said in a statement that Ambani was confident that his position would be fully vindicated once all the facts and the entire evidence is before the Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Macron: France wants dialogue with Europe partners on nuclear deterrence

President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France wanted to open a strategic dialogue with its European partners regarding the role of French nuclear deterrence policy in the field of European security.Macron also said at a speech at Par...

Olympics-Niger sprint star in middle of athletics' hormone debate

Hailing from one of the worlds poorest countries, Nigerien sprinter Aminatou Seyni is no stranger to lifes hurdles, but as she prepares for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the 23-year-old faces fresh obstacles.Despite clocking the fifth-fastest ti...

Europe's top economies falter as new virus clouds outlook

Frankfurt Am Main, Feb 7 AFP Tumbling industrial production in Germany and France in December rounded off a year blighted by trade war tensions for Europes top economies, official data showed Friday, while the novel coronavirus outbreak thr...

Pakistan Air Force jet crashes during routine training mission

A Mirage aircraft of Pakistan Air Force crashed on Friday in Punjab province during a routine operational training mission. The PAF said in a statement that the Mirage jet crashed near Shorkot area in Punjab province.The pilot ejected safel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020