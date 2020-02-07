NeoNiche's Vision for 2020 to Become the Best in People Practices, Customer Excellence and Revenues in India

3,000 Activation Days

550 Brand Experiences

30+ Awards

4 Branches across India

NeoNiche Integrated Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (NeoNiche) is an experiential marketing company in Mumbai. Starting off as an event management company in 2011, the company quickly started focusing on developing event planning and experiential marketing solutions for clients and today is one of the fastest-growing experiential marketing companies.

The team comprises of young and highly innovative experts who help brands to create a seamless end-to-end experience for their audience and deliver immersive experiences that lead to unforgettable memories. NeoNiche has branches in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bangalore. The company's growth has been above the industry standards since their inception in 2011 with a 100% year on year growth in their initial 3 years and since then they are consistently achieving 45% growth on a yearly basis.

Apart from Mr. Prateek N Kumar being the Founder and CEO of NeoNiche, there are other industry stalwarts at NeoNiche, like Mr. Ashish Sedani, Co-founder and Director -Experiential Deliveries; Mr. Valay Lakdavala, Co-founder and Director -Client Relations and Mr. Fayzad Wadia, Director - Business Acquisitions.

NeoNiche has encompassed the entire integrated solutions spectrum, from working on experiential marketing campaigns to events. They have created several memorable experiences for clients by implementing global best business and design practices with cutting edge technology like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence to drive engagement and create content for their events. They use their own proprietary tool to bring in data intelligence for competitor analysis and also integrate machine learning for better planning and decision-making.

Speaking about the company's rapid growth, Mr. Prateek N Kumar, Founder and CEO, NeoNiche said, "Business is an amalgamation of art and science and requires one to have the fundamentals in place. Our journey from being an event management agency to becoming an experiential marketing company today has undergone constant adaptability and understanding of how to become better than the others in the market. Having the right industry experts at various levels helped us achieve all our targets. At NeoNiche, we have continuously worked towards mastering the fundamentals of business by being customer centric and providing value to all our stakeholders through everlasting experiences."

NeoNiche has 100+ professionals with diverse expertise and caters to over 40 plus esteemed clients and has activated over 1,00,000 plus audiences. NeoNiche believes in the core value of H.E.A.R.T (Honesty, Excellence, Accountability, Respect and Trust) and replicates the same amongst all its employees through several benefits and policies. Neovitalise is one such initiative practised at NeoNiche for the benefit of the employees and their families - wherein employees are given mandatory leaves twice a year to go for a holiday with their family and loved ones, additionally there are various other initiatives undertaken for employees to have a work life balance and efficiency at work- like flexible working hours, all paid medical check-ups, and having enjoyable days like bringing kids and pets to work, etc.

NeoNiche offers a range of products and services like Integrated Marketing, Digital Marketing and Experiential Marketing as their core offerings. NeoNiche is constantly looking for ways to innovate and provide seamless end-to-end experiences through their activities like - Event Planning, Event Operations, Creative Services, Brand Marketing, Digital Marketing, Audience Acquisition, Database Management, Product Launches, Corporate Seminars, Conferences and more.

About NeoNiche Integrated Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

NeoNiche Integrated Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is an integrated experiential communications agency that promotes brands through events, road shows, exhibitions, conferences, digital marketing, customer contact programs and social media. They are committed towards partnering with clients to understand their marketing objectives and deliver measurable results through a fully integrated portfolio of marketing services. The company was founded in 2011 by Mr. Prateek Kumar along with his former colleagues Mr. Ashish Iyer, Mr. Valay Lakdavala, Mr. Indraneel Bhat and Mr. Ashish Sedani. Even in the short span since their inception 9 years ago, they have been accredited with more than 30 major awards including Most Admired Experiential Marketing Company, Emerging Company of the Year 2015 and Fastest Growing Indian Company Excellence Award given by the Indian Achievers Forum, Most Admired Event Management Company, Golden Star Award 2015-16 and Best Business Leadership Award 2016. Headquartered in Mumbai, NeoNiche has branches in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and also presence in Singapore, Dubai and Sri Lanka.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.