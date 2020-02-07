Left Menu
NTPC Q3 net up 23 pc at Rs 3,198 crore

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 17:51 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 17:51 IST
State-run power giant NTPC on Friday reported around 23 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,197.93 crore in December quarter, mainly due to higher revenues. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,608.18 crore in October-December quarter of 2018, a BSE filing said.

According to the statement, total income of the company rose to Rs 25,953.09 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 25,677.09 crore a year ago. For April-December, the consolidated profit increased to Rs 9,446.93 crore from Rs 7,774.42 crore a year ago.

The company had earned a profit of Rs 12,633.45 crore in 2018-19. The average power tariff for April-December stood at Rs 3.81 per unit.

The plant load factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) of coal based thermal plants of the company was at 63.48 per cent in third quarter as compared with 77.70 per cent a year ago. Its coal imports increased to 0.65 million tonnes in the third quarter from 0.19 million tonnes a year ago.

