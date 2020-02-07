Jet at Thai airport rolls into towing vehicle, killing man

A plane being towed to a Bangkok airport boarding gate came loose and ran into a ground vehicle Friday morning, killing a worker, an airport official said. A second worker was injured when the loose cable towing the plane also rolled into the tractor, said Sumpun Kutranon, general manager at Don Mueang Airport.

Budget airline Nok Air had to replace its damaged plane for the passengers to board the flight to the southern city of Nakhon Si Thammarat. The airline said an autopsy and an investigation into the cause of the accident would be conducted.

It said the airline would offer assistance and compensation to the family of the dead worker. Airport manager Sumpun said an initial investigation found that a tow bar had become unhooked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

