Left Menu
Development News Edition

New 'mercy flight' due to leave rebel-held Yemen capital: WHO source

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 18:28 IST
New 'mercy flight' due to leave rebel-held Yemen capital: WHO source

Dubai, Feb 7 (AFP) A plane is due to evacuate 24 critically ill Yemenis from the rebel-held capital on Friday, a World Heath Organisation source said, as the UN seeks to consolidate a medical air bridge. A first "mercy flight" evacuated seven children from Sanaa on Monday for medical treatment in the Jordanian capital Amman and the United Nations is eager to build the necessary confidence between the warring parties to enable more.

"A plane carrying 24 patients and their companions is scheduled to leave today from Sanaa to Amman," a World Health Organisation source told AFP. A Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting in support of the beleaguered Yemeni government since 2015, has kept Sanaa airport closed to commercial flights since 2016.

But in November, the coalition announced that it was prepared to allow medical evacuations from the airport as a confidence-building measure to support UN peace efforts. "This is the first of what we hope will be a number of flights in the medical air bridge," UN Resident Coordinator for Yemen Lise Grande told AFP after Monday's flight.

She said she hoped their would be more evacuations in the coming days, to Egypt as well as Jordan. The reopening of Sanaa airport is a key demand of the Huthi rebels and one of the issues being pursued by UN mediators as they seek to relaunch peace talks.(AFP)

RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Muslim voters balance fears over CAA-NRC with development issues

A Bollywood song from the 1980s plays somewhere outside and Imtiaz Hussain, sitting in his office in southeast Delhis Batla House, listens attentively, nodding in agreement at the words of unity, oneness and love for the country. On Friday ...

NHPC posts over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 639 cr

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Friday posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 639.13 crore in December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 287.96 ...

Tata Steel slips into red; reports Rs 1228 cr net loss in Oct-Dec

Tata Steel on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,228.53 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, mainly due to lower sales and impairment provisions for its European operations. Tata Steel had posted a consolidated net...

To protest assault, photographers to boycott police marathon

A day after a photojournalist was allegedly beaten up by policemen, the Bombay News Photographers Association BNPA said it would boycott Sundays Maharashtra International Police Marathon here. Ashish Raje, a senior photojournalist with a c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020