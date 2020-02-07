Abbott India Q3 net profit rises 59 pc to Rs 187 cr

Drug firm Abbott India on Friday reported a 59.49 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 186.69 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 117.05 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Abbott India said in a filing to the BSE.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,078.25 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 947.65 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. Shares of Abbott India on Friday closed at Rs 14,133.20 per scrip on the BSE, up 7.76 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

