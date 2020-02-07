Left Menu
State budget will have provisions to improve Rajasthan's economic condition: CM Gehlot

  Updated: 07-02-2020 20:37 IST
Entrepreneurs should provide constructive suggestions to the government to help it give pace to the economy, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday while asserting the forthcoming state budget would have provisions to improve the state's economic condition. Addressing a state-level tax advisory committee meeting here, he said revenue collection in Goods and Services Tax (GST) remained below expectations due to which the states did not get much funds.

"Also, the Centre has reduced subsidy for various schemes which is affecting development works. In such a scenario, industrial development can only bring prosperity in the state," Gehlot said. "The state government is taking several steps to promote industries and more efforts will be made for fair provisions in the forthcoming state Budget to make the economic atmosphere better," he said and asserted that the state government was working hard on plugging leakages in tax collections.

Gehlot said several important policies, new laws and schemes had been implemented in the state to promote industries and a better atmosphere has been created for them to grow and develop. In the forthcoming state budget too, industries would be well taken care of, he said. At the meeting representatives of different industrial organisations gave their suggestions on the forthcoming state budget.

The chief minister also held pre-budget dialogues with youths, sportspersons, women, professionals and meritorious students seeking their suggestions and asked officials to ensure that suggestions received be included in the state budget. Proper consideration was given to suggestions from the youths, women, professionals and students in the last year's budget and the same would be done for the forthcoming state budget as well, he said.

Energy Minister B D Kalla and Industry Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Health Minister Raghu Sharma and state MoS for Women and Child Development Mamta Bhupesh were among those who attended the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

