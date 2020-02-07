Buyers of new vehicles in Bengal won't have to pay extra for

Left Menu
  Kolkata
  Updated: 07-02-2020 20:44 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 20:44 IST
Purchasers of new vehicles in West Bengal would henceforth not be required to pay extra for affixing high-security registration plates, the state government said on Friday. The state Transport Department said that dealers have been instructed to deliver new vehicles to customers only after affixing the high-security registration plates (HSRP).

The department has instructed all dealers to affix HSRPs without additional charges, it said. The transport department had ordered the implementation of the new mode of affixation of HSRP from February 1, but it was challenged before the Calcutta High Court.

The high court has upheld the order of the transport department, it said in a statement. Under the new system, dealers will have to apply online for registration of new vehicles on behalf of the purchaser, it said, adding that on approval, the registration number of the vehicle will be generated, which the concerned dealer can access online.

The new protocol will ensure that the vehicle buyers would not have to wait longer for getting the HSRPs affixed on their vehicles following generation of registration numbers. PTI AMR SOM SOM.

