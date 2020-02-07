Left Menu
Development News Edition

Forex kitty rises USD 4.6 bn to USD 471.3 bn

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 21:23 IST
Forex kitty rises USD 4.6 bn to USD 471.3 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves swelled by USD 4.607 billion to USD 471.3 billion in the week to January 31, helped by a rise in foreign currency assets, according to RBI data. In the sixth bi-monthly monetary policy of 2019-20 announced on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said foreign exchange reserves touched a lifetime high of USD 471.4 billion on February 4, 2020.

In the previous week ended January 24, the reserves had surged by USD 4.535 billion to touch USD 466.693 billion. In the reporting week, the increase in reserves was mainly on account of a rise in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, which rose by USD 4.329 billion to USD 437.248 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. In the reporting week, gold reserves increased USD 282 million to USD 28.997 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were down by USD 4 million to USD 1.43 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF remained unchanged at USD 3.615 billion, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 5 dead in South

Louisville, Feb 7 AP More than 300,000 homes and businesses in the southeastern United States were without power early Friday after a powerful storm raked the region. At least five people were killed. North Carolina had the most customers w...

Under Modi's rule Rs 4 lakh cr recovered through insolvency, bankruptcy proceedings: Anurag Thakur

Due to the Narendra Modi governments efforts to bring down non-performing assets NPAs in banks and financial institutions, Rs 4 lakh crore has been recovered through insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings since 2014 which is a major achievem...

Providing end-to-end logistics solutions to make inland waterways a success: DG Shipping

The inland waterways transportation sector will be a success if there is agglomeration or aggregation in the logistics sector for providing end-to-end solutions for goods producers and industries, Director General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar ...

Trump says will keep Mulvaney as chief of staff, will decide on Vindman

President Donald Trump on Friday said he is keeping Mick Mulvaney as his acting chief of staff, but there will be a decision in the future on what to do with Alexander Vindman, the aide who testified in Trumps impeachment inquiry.In the day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020