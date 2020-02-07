Left Menu
Development News Edition

Refined copper imports jump 2-folds to over 92,000 tn in FY19

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 21:40 IST
Refined copper imports jump 2-folds to over 92,000 tn in FY19

India's refined copper imports more than doubled to 92,290 tonne in 2018-19 and its estimated cost was USD 605.20 million, Parliament was informed on Friday. The country had imported 44,245 tonne refined copper worth USD 294.95 million in 2017-18, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"The exports of refined copper have declined from 3,78,555 tonne (worth USD 2,435.57 million) in 2017-18 to 47,917 tonne worth USD 302.27 million in 2018-19. "During April-November of 2019, the imports and exports of refined copper stood at 109,324 tonne (USD 684.02 million) and 18,300 tonne (USD 106.35 million) respectively," the minister said.

In India, major companies engaged in production of refined copper are Hindustan Copper Ltd, Hindalco and Vedanta Ltd, he said. "The production and exports of refined copper have declined largely due to the closure (since May 2018) of copper smelter plant of Vedanta Ltd at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu which has annual production capacity of 4 lakh tonne per annum," Goyal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth worries on coronavirus send stocks lower at end of best week since June

Global equity markets and government debt yields slumped on Friday as growing concerns about the impact of the coronavirus on global growth overshadowed strong U.S. jobs report that indicated an economy on pace to grow moderately.Stocks on ...

Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 5 dead in South

Louisville, Feb 7 AP More than 300,000 homes and businesses in the southeastern United States were without power early Friday after a powerful storm raked the region. At least five people were killed. North Carolina had the most customers w...

Under Modi's rule Rs 4 lakh cr recovered through insolvency, bankruptcy proceedings: Anurag Thakur

Due to the Narendra Modi governments efforts to bring down non-performing assets NPAs in banks and financial institutions, Rs 4 lakh crore has been recovered through insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings since 2014 which is a major achievem...

Providing end-to-end logistics solutions to make inland waterways a success: DG Shipping

The inland waterways transportation sector will be a success if there is agglomeration or aggregation in the logistics sector for providing end-to-end solutions for goods producers and industries, Director General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020