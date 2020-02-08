Left Menu
Development News Edition

WCPS (India) seminar deliberates on taking India to USD 5 trillion economy

World Confederation Productivity Sciences (India) organized a national seminar on the theme "Innovation Driving Productivity" - with special focus on coal, power, steel & MSME sectors at Gulmohar Hall of India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 14:47 IST
WCPS (India) seminar deliberates on taking India to USD 5 trillion economy
Virendra Singh addressing audience. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Feb 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): World Confederation Productivity Sciences (India) organized a national seminar on the theme "Innovation Driving Productivity" - with special focus on coal, power, steel & MSME sectors at Gulmohar Hall of India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. This national seminar was inaugurated by the chief guest Member of Parliament, Virendra Singh and BK Rai and Satyanand Mishra, former Chief Information Commissioner, Govt of India as the guest of honour.

The event was attended by the heads and senior officials of public undertakings like Coal India Ltd, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, Northern Coalfields Ltd, RAIL TAIL, Western Coalfields Ltd, PFC, REC, NTPC, and SAIL. The senior bureaucrats of the various departments of Govt of India in addition to various heads of private companies like BSES-Rajdhani, BSES -Yamuna, Volvo, JSPL, Kreate Energy, etc. also participated in the deliberations.

Virendra Singh brought to the fore the current situation and government policies driving the growth of the country to USD 5 trillion economy by 2022. He said that being the son of the soil from a rural background, he understands agricultural growth which can be an example for the industry. He lamented that while we are preparing our younger generation to look for service opportunities on completion of their education, we should try to inculcate the passion to increase their knowledge base so that they can be entrepreneur or self-employed.

"India that has set a goal to become a USD 5 trillion economy has to take bolder steps to modernise its energy, coal, and power, effectively utilise the strengths of MSME sector and take lead on the environment leveraging, its technological know-how on the global stage. Innovation and productivity improvement across the functions and processes involving all the stakeholders for sustainability are key areas to help India surge to a USD 5 trillion economy by 2022", said, K Biswal, President WCPS India. RR Misra, CMD WCL and PK Sinha, CMD, NCL presented how by changing their perspective, they have observed the increased production and productivity backed by innovative methodologies. They also explained the social activities undertaken to improvise the standard of living of local communities.

The seminar had seven sessions including the "Inaugural Session and on Coal, Power, Steel, MSME, Safety, Health & Environment". The learnings from these seminars are the way forward to innovate to improvise productivity. Sharing of such knowledge will bring about the catalytic effect in improving the economic growth of the nation, leading to achieving USD 5 trillion economy of India.

The proceedings of the seminar were stated in Hindi by the chief guest and guest of honour and set the tone for the rest of the seminar. Productivity is not only related to production but should also synergise with society, and the environment for the purposeful and optimal output.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka Cabinet imbalanced, says Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is an incompetent CM and the Karnataka Cabinet which has recently been expanded by him is imbalanced. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has no freedom to form a Ca...

Train services to be hit in Bengal due to signalling work

Train services would be disrupted in the Sealdah Main section between February 9 and 16 owing to the commissioning of an automatic signalling system between Ichhapur and Naihati stations, an Eastern Railway official said here on Saturday. ...

U.S. awaits China's approval to send in experts as part of WHO team

U.S. experts on infectious diseases, including government officials, are awaiting approval to enter China to help fight the coronavirus epidemic, having been included on a list proposed by the World Health Organization, a U.S. embassy spoke...

Over 2.6 lakh cases up for disposal in Lok Adalats: Rajasthan HC judge

More than 2.6 lakh cases have been identified in the state to be taken up for disposal in Lok Adalats, a Rajasthan High Court judge has said. Lok Adalats will be organised in courts across the state on Saturday based on the instructions of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020