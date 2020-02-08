Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leh to host maiden conclave to discuss roadmap for sustainable tourism in Ladakh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Leh
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 18:36 IST
Leh to host maiden conclave to discuss roadmap for sustainable tourism in Ladakh

A three-day 'Ladakh Winter Conclave' will be held in the newly created Union territory on February 21, bringing together innovators and industry leaders to ideate on developing a roadmap for sustainable tourism in the region, an official said on Saturday. The event will also showcase the potential for winter tourism in Ladakh, with winter sports, cultural and culinary experiences being curated for this conclave, Commissioner Secretary Tourism, Ladakh, Rigzin Samphel said.

He said the highlights of the three-day event include heritage walk in Old Town, Leh, Leh Dosmochey, polo match, ice hockey match, talk sessions on heritage and culture, adventure and winter Sports, and environment and wildlife. The conclave, scheduled to end on February 23, will feature presentations by local stakeholders, including tourism bodies and non-governmental organisations working in the region to promote art and culture, industry leaders in media and marketing, apart from panel discussions on adventure and winter sports, environment and wildlife, he said.

The talk sessions and discussions on February 22 and 23 are open to everyone interested, the official said. He said some of the prominent persons participating in the event include noted filmmaker and screenwriter Rakyesh Om Prakash Mehra, prominent filmmaker on wildlife and environment Mike Pandey, Women on Wanderlust founder Sumitra Senapaty and mountaineering expert Brig Ashok Abbey (retd).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan aims to check increasing trend of alcohol consumption in its 2020-21 excise policy

The Rajasthan government on Saturday released its Excise and Temperance Policy for 2020-21 financial year with a focus on providing high quality products to consumers and put a check on the increasing trend of alcohol consumption. Releasing...

10-year-old girl killed as school van overturns in UP's Kushinagar

A 10-year-old girl was killed after an overcrowded and speeding van carrying schoolchildren overturned in Uttar Pradeshs Kushinagar district on Saturday, police said. The seven-seater van was carrying 15 other children, who, reports said, e...

New Zealand fined 60 percent of match fee for slow over-rate during 2nd ODI

New Zealand were on Saturday fined 60 per cent of their match-fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second One Day International, here. According to a media release issued by the ICC, match referee Chris Broad imposed th...

Ukraine's president asks pope to help win release of prisoners of war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Pope Francis on Saturday for help to win the release of prisoners of war held by Russia and Russian-backed separatists.The pope does everything possible to achieve peace and harmony throughout t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020