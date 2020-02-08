Leh to host maiden conclave to discuss roadmap for sustainable tourism in Ladakh

A three-day 'Ladakh Winter Conclave' will be held in the newly created Union territory on February 21, bringing together innovators and industry leaders to ideate on developing a roadmap for sustainable tourism in the region, an official said on Saturday. The event will also showcase the potential for winter tourism in Ladakh, with winter sports, cultural and culinary experiences being curated for this conclave, Commissioner Secretary Tourism, Ladakh, Rigzin Samphel said.

He said the highlights of the three-day event include heritage walk in Old Town, Leh, Leh Dosmochey, polo match, ice hockey match, talk sessions on heritage and culture, adventure and winter Sports, and environment and wildlife. The conclave, scheduled to end on February 23, will feature presentations by local stakeholders, including tourism bodies and non-governmental organisations working in the region to promote art and culture, industry leaders in media and marketing, apart from panel discussions on adventure and winter sports, environment and wildlife, he said.

The talk sessions and discussions on February 22 and 23 are open to everyone interested, the official said. He said some of the prominent persons participating in the event include noted filmmaker and screenwriter Rakyesh Om Prakash Mehra, prominent filmmaker on wildlife and environment Mike Pandey, Women on Wanderlust founder Sumitra Senapaty and mountaineering expert Brig Ashok Abbey (retd).

