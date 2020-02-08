Rajasthan aims to check increasing trend of alcohol consumption in its 2020-21 excise policy

The Rajasthan government on Saturday released its Excise and Temperance Policy for 2020-21 financial year with a focus on providing high quality products to consumers and put a check on the increasing trend of alcohol consumption. Releasing the policy on Saturday, the state government stated that the policy can be extended for another year. It also hopes to arrest the shortfall in excise revenue collection through this policy.

The policy document also talks about strengthening the Excise Department by e-auction of vehicles used in illegal transportation of liquor seized by the department and police in the year 2020-21. The move is estimated to fetch Rs 25 crore from which 50 per cent will be given to the department for purchasing its resources. It also proposes setting up excise laboratories in Bharatpur and Bahrod.

