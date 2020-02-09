Guj: Mega industrial exhibition in Vadodara from Feb 15

In a bid to promote 'Made in India' products, the Federation of Small Scale Industries (FSSI) will organise a mega industrial exhibition here in Gujarat from February 15, organisers said on Sunday. Over 10,000 industrial products will be showcased in more than 300 stalls at the sixth 'Engiexpo 2020' here, FSSI president Dhankesh Patel told reporters.

"The three-day mega exhibition, to be held at Laprosy ground on the city's outskirts, will promote 'Made in India' products," he said, adding that the event is likely to draw over 50,000 visitors from across the country. The exhibition will showcase various products, including weighing, welding and cutting tools, products related to construction work, electronic and solar items, and packaging material.

It will provide business opportunities for industries in the information technology, finance, hardware, agriculture and automobile sectors, he said. Several companies from Uzbekistan have also shown their interest in participating in the exhibition following Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's visit to that country last year, he added.

