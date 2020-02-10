Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets fall as coronavirus concerns weigh on sentiment

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 06:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 06:43 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets fall as coronavirus concerns weigh on sentiment
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Stocks and oil fell while safe-haven gold rose on Monday as the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak surpassed the SARS epidemic, raising alarm bells about its severity.

As many as 908 people have so far died in China's central Hubei province as of Sunday with most of the new deaths in the provincial capital of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan stumbled 0.7% to be on track for its second straight day of loss. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.8% while South Korea's KOSPI was off 1.4% and Australian shares eased 0.5%.

The losses extended from Wall Street on Friday where the Dow fell 0.9%, the S&P 500 declined 0.5% while the Nasdaq dropped 0.5%. E-mini futures for S&P 500 were down 0.3% on Monday. "Expect markets to be sensitive to virus headlines. In this environment, we favour defensive positioning," ANZ economists wrote in a note.

"Markets will be sensitive to coronavirus news, as factories and ports in China reopen. The extent to which that is achievable will indicate the level of ongoing disruption," they added. As Chinese authorities made plans for millions of people returning to work after an extended Lunar New Year break a large number of workplaces and schools are still likely to remain closed and many white-collar employees will work from home.

Worries about the hit to the world's second-largest economy has hurt investor risk appetite though confidence in China's ability to contain the epidemic has prevented sharp losses. China's central bank has taken a raft of measures to support the economy, including reducing interest rates and flushing the market with liquidity. From Monday, it will provide special funds for banks to re-lend to businesses working to combat the virus.

Despite the measures, many of China's usually teeming cities have almost become ghost towns as authorities ordered virtual lockdowns, cancelled flights, closed factories and shut schools. On Friday, Singapore raised its coronavirus alert level and reported more cases not linked to previous infections or travel to China.

An advance team of international experts led by the World Health Organization (WHO) left for Beijing to help investigate the epidemic, the Geneva-based agency said on Sunday. The virus has dominated broader market sentiment with better-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday failing to lift sentiment.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 225,000 jobs in January, with employment at construction sites increasing by the most in a year amid milder-than-normal temperatures, the Labor Department said. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes ticked higher to push yields down to 1.5645%.

Euro zone bond yields fell after German industrial output tumbled in December to notch its biggest fall since January 2009, fanning concerns about the bloc's biggest economy. The euro held near four-month lows at $1.0950.

The dollar slipped against the yen to be on track for a second straight day of losses. It was last at 109.61 yen. The Australian dollar, considered a liquid proxy for China plays, briefly hit an 11-year low of $0.6679. It fell 0.2% last week to clock its six straight weekly loss.

That left the dollar index flat at 98.662. Oil prices slipped as Russia said it would need more time before committing to output cuts along with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers amid falling demand for crude as China battles the coronavirus.

Since Jan. 17, oil prices have fallen by 14% while copper has is down around 10%. Brent crude futures declined 52 cents to $53.95 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures slipped 45 cents to $49.87 a barrel.

U.S. gold futures added 0.3% at $1,577.5 an ounce. Spot gold was higher at $1,574.4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

UPDATE 2-Deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak surpass deaths from SARS

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-WHO team heads for China as coronavirus toll hit daily record

An advance team of international experts led by the World Health Organization WHO has left for Beijing to help investigate Chinas coronavirus epidemic, which authorities said on Monday had now claimed 908 lives on the mainland.The outbreak ...

Egypt arrests human rights activist who criticized gov't

Cairo, Jan 10 AP Egyptian police arrested an activist and researcher who was a vocal critic of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissis government, the interior ministry and a human rights group has said. Patrick George Zaki, 27, was detained at Ca...

Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor Oscar for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor Oscar for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood....

Brad Pitt wins supporting actor Oscar for 'Once upon a Time in Hollywood'

Brad Pitt won the Oscar for best supporting actor on Sunday for his performance as a charming stunt man in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, director Quentin Tarantinos love letter to 1960s Tinseltown. It was the first acting Oscar for Pitt, 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020