Left Menu
Development News Edition

Som Distilleries posts 30 pc jump in 9M sales at Rs 365 crore

Integrated alcobev player Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd has reported consolidated sales for the nine months of current financial year ended December 2019 (9M FY20) at Rs 365 crore, up from Rs 280 crore for the same period last year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 10:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 10:59 IST
Som Distilleries posts 30 pc jump in 9M sales at Rs 365 crore
Beer sales were impacted by prolonged monsoon in most parts of the country. Image Credit: ANI

Integrated alcobev player Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd has reported consolidated sales for the nine months of current financial year ended December 2019 (9M FY20) at Rs 365 crore, up from Rs 280 crore for the same period last year. The growth of 30.32 per cent was despite weak demand and off-season, it said.

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) on net sales stood at Rs 48 crore which was higher by 8.1 per cent as compared to the same period last year. The consolidated EBIDTA margin was lower at 13.18 per cent in 9M FY20 due to higher input costs. Consolidated profit after tax for the nine months ending December stood at Rs 20 crore.

"Our performance in first nine months of the year has been in line with our expectations and are poised to capitalise on the upcoming peak season demand," said J K Arora, Chairman of Som Group of Companies. "In general, industry demand for beer was impacted by prolonged monsoon in most parts of the country. Our gross margins were impacted by raw materials cost pressures, including higher concentration of new glass bottles," he said.

On standalone basis, the sales stood at Rs 258 crore for the nine months ended December 2019 as against Rs 237 crore for the same period last year, marking a growth of close to 9 per cent. The standalone EBDITA was Rs 38 crore at a margin of 14.7 per cent and profit after tax was at Rs 20 crore, the company said in a statement.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kazakhstan to send two planes to China to evacuate its citizens

Kazakhstan will send two planes to China on Feb. 10 and Feb. 12 to evacuate its citizens amid a coronavirus outbreak, the Central Asian nations foreign ministry said on Monday.Out of 719 Kazakhs remaining in China, 391 have asked to be repa...

D-Link Camera Wins iF Design Award 2020

D-Link Corporation was a winner of this years iF Design Award, the world-renowned design prize. The winning product, DCS-8526LH Full HD PanTilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera, won in the product discipline in the TV Cameras category.Each year, the world...

UPDATE 3-Taiwan scrambles armed jets as Chinese air force flies around island

Taiwans air force scrambled armed fighters on Sunday to intercept Chinese jets that flew around the island claimed by Beijing as its own, in a move denounced by Taiwans Defence Ministry as a threat to regional peace and stability.China has ...

About 60 more novel coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship: NHK

Around 60 more people on board the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship moored off Japan have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus, national broadcaster NHK said on Monday.Other local media also reported approximately 60 more cases had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020