Left Menu
Development News Edition

RJ Corp firm DIL to invest Rs 1,000 cr in 5 yrs; Yum! Restaurants picks stake

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 14:01 IST
RJ Corp firm DIL to invest Rs 1,000 cr in 5 yrs; Yum! Restaurants picks stake

Devyani International Ltd (DIL), which operates Quick Service Restaurants of global brands KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Costa Coffee, besides its own brand Vaango, will invest around Rs 1,000 crore in next five years for growing these brands. DIL also plans to double the base of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants over the next 4-5 years to enhance its position in the fast growing Indian retail F&B sector, the company said.

Besides, DIL said Yum! Restaurants India, which owns Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) brands KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, will acquire a stake in the company. DIL is Yum's franchise partner in India. However, both the companies have not shared the details of the deal. Yum! Restaurants India is a subsidiary of global QSR major YUM! Brands.

The move follows acquisition of 74 KFC restaurants by DIL from YUM over the last 18 months, according to a joint statement by both the companies. "We are excited to announce the strengthening of our association with Yum! through this strategic equity investment. For over 20 years, we have consistently invested in growing both KFC and Pizza Hut brands in India," DIL Founder and Chairman Ravi Jaipuria said.

DIL is an associate company of RJ Corp, the largest bottling partner of food and beverages major Pepsico, and has interests in the Indian retail F&B sector. "This transaction will significantly strengthen us within India, and we plan to further enhance our position by doubling the base of our KFC & Pizza Hut restaurants over the next 4-5 years," said DIL CEO & President Virrag Josshi.

"In aggregate, over the next 5 years, DIL plans to invest over Rs 1,000 crore in growing its brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee, Vaango and Food Courts) across the country," he added. DIL also has partnership with YUM! Brands for some foreign markets and operates QSRs in Nepal and Nigeria through its subsidiaries. It operates around 500 KFC and Pizza Hut Restaurants in India.

Yum! Restaurants India Managing Director Samir Menon said:"DIL is our oldest franchisee partner in the country operating over 500 KFC and Pizza Hut Restaurants. They remain committed to growing the business through new development and providing winning experiences to our customers across our brands. We are confident in the India growth story and this partnership is a testament to that." The company is the exclusive franchise partner for TWG Tea, one of the world’s largest luxury tea chains, in the Indian market and also in the UK through its subsidiary there.

Gurugram-based DIL also operates Food Courts in airports, hospitals, malls and highways. In 2011, it started its own south Indian QSR chain Vaango. It operates around 700 restaurants and outlets in India, Nepal and Nigeria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Virus uncertainty weighs on global shares, dollar takes breather

Global shares fell on Monday as the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak exceeded the SARS epidemic of two decades ago, though Chinese shares rose as authorities lifted some work and travel curbs, helping businesses to resume operations. ...

UN, AfDB, AU acknowledge progress made by implementing Agenda 2063

The African Union, the African Development Bank and the United Nations recently acknowledged the significant progress accomplished in implementing Agenda 2063 and also urged African nations to go further to fast-track economic transformatio...

Wiggins, Warriors set to face slumping Heat

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr just wants Andrew Wiggins to fit in. Wiggins will suit up for the second time for Golden State when the Warriors host the suddenly struggling Miami Heat on Monday night in San Francisco.Wiggins was acq...

UPDATE 2-Oscar fever grips cruise ship passengers under coronavirus quarantine

Some cruise ship passengers savoured lavish meals others watched movies or were glued to the live Academy Awards broadcast. The lucky few whose turn it was to get fresh air paced the decks, revelling in a glimpse of blue sky. Nearly a week ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020