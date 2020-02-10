Left Menu
Development News Edition

Homebuyers' body writes to Par panel opposing amendment in insolvency law

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 14:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 14:23 IST
Homebuyers' body writes to Par panel opposing amendment in insolvency law

Homebuyers' body FPCE has written to a Parliamentary panel on finance, opposing an amendment in the insolvency law that seeks to insert a minimum threshold for flat owners to approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against builders who have defaulted. Forum for People’s Collective Efforts (FPCE) has written a letter to Jayant Sinha, who is the chairperson of Standing Committee on Finance.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, which proposes to amend IBC, 2016, was introduced in the last session of Parliament. The bill has now been referred to the Standing Committee on Finance. An ordinance in this regard was promulgated in December as bill could not be passed in the last session. The ordinance had introduced a minimum threshold of at least 100 allottees of the same real estate project or 10 per cent of total allottees under that project, whichever is less, for moving a joint plea seeking initiation of insolvency process against the realtor.

"We vehemently oppose the proposed amendments/insertions specified in clause 3 of the proposed Bill which seeks to amend section 7 of IBC, 2016," FPCE President Abhay Upadhyay said. "The said amendment/insertions require a minimum threshold for homebuyers to come together in order to initiate proceedings under the code against any real estate developer/companies. This is against the interest of homebuyers as it puts unreasonable conditions on them, destroys level playing field which currently exists and makes the law lop-sided in favour of real estate developers," he added.

The association termed the amendment as "illogical, illegal and regressive". FPCE said the amendment to insert a minimum threshold for homebuyers to approach the NCLT is ridden with practical difficulties and listed out various problems.

"Sale is a continuous process. How will a homebuyer know how many units have been sold to determine the 10 per cent of total number of units sold in real estate project specially in a situation when 10 per cent is less than 100?" it asked. The association said it would be difficult for a buyer to find the contact details of the requisite number of buyers in the projects to start bankruptcy proceedings against the builder.

"Like the political parties do, it will neither be practical nor possible for homebuyers to stay in a hotel or a resort in order to keep their flock together," Upadhyay argued. The association urged the parliamentary panel to suggest removal of such amendments/insertions against homebuyers from the Bill.

"We, also would like to request you to kindly give us an appointment for our delegation from pan India to depose before the Committee and present our case," said Upadhyay, who is also member of Central Advisory Council, RERA, Ministry of Housing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

President Ramaphosa takes over chairship of AU from Egypt President

Let us build the Africa we want. Let the guns be silenced. Let our swords be beaten to plowshares, and our spears turned into pruning hooks. It is the actions we take from this day onwards that will determine our continents destiny, said Pr...

Italian, Irish bonds in focus after negative outlook, election

Euro zone bond yields edged down on Monday with Italian and Irish bonds in focus after rating agency Fitch maintained its negative outlook on Italys debt and Irelands election result pointed to a shift in its centre-right-dominated politics...

UPDATE 1-Coronavirus fears keep FTSE in the red; NMC outperforms

Londons FTSE 100 slipped on Monday after Britain declared the coronavirus epidemic a serious and imminent threat to public health, though preliminary takeover approaches pushed up shares in troubled healthcare company NMC by 14. The FTSE 10...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Virus uncertainty weighs on global shares, dollar takes breather

Global shares fell on Monday as the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak exceeded the SARS epidemic of two decades ago, though Chinese shares rose as authorities lifted some work and travel curbs, helping businesses to resume operations. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020