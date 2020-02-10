Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling dips to 2-1/2 month low vs firmer dollar

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 14:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 14:32 IST
Sterling dips to 2-1/2 month low vs firmer dollar
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling briefly slipped to its lowest level in 2-1/2 months against a broadly firm U.S. dollar on Monday, keeping last week's downward trend intact. The pound last week notched up its biggest weekly fall against the dollar in seven weeks as investors priced in the risk of Britain failing to agree on a trade deal with the European Union in the 11 months left of the Brexit transition period.

In early Monday trade, sterling slipped to as low as $1.2873 - the lowest in 2-1/2 months. It was broadly steady at around 84.93 pence per euro. With no news or data to drive the pound, the currency was taking its cue from broader trends in currency markets, analysts said.

"Market participants are becoming more concerned about economic growth outside the U.S., boosting the relative appeal of the dollar," said Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at MUFG. "In the UK, recent data points to a pick up in growth which is good for the pound but that is being set off by concern over a trade deal."

Positioning data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday shows speculators' bullish bets on sterling had moderated further in the week to Feb. 4 but the market continued to hold a net long position. British economic growth and industrial production data released on Tuesday could provide the next steer for sterling, analysts said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sony latest to withdraw from Barcelona conference over coronavirus fears

Sony Corp on Monday became the fifth company to pull out of this months international telecoms conference in Barcelona over fears related to the coronavirus. The event, the Mobile World Congress - which attracts more than 100,000 visitors, ...

Financial coronavirus destroying economy of country: TMC MP

A Trinamool Congress leader on Monday alleged that a financial Coronavirus is being spread from North Block which is destroying the economy of the country. Participating in the discussion on the Finance Bill 2020 -21 in Rajya Sabha, Manas ...

Afghans celebrate 'Skateistan' victory at the Oscars

Kabul, Feb 10 AFP Afghans took to social media Monday to celebrate a rare piece of good news for the war-torn country, after a film about girls skateboarding took home an Oscar for best documentary short at the Academy Awards. Learning to S...

JNUTA writes to Delhi CP over inaction in JNU mob violence case

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association JNUTA has written to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik over inaction of police in the matter of the investigation into mob violence by masked persons on the campus on January 5 thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020