Shilom Media and Director Lom Harsh bonds again

This week Shilom Media conducted an ad shoot campaign in Jaipur and Delhi which was directed by Lom Harsh. This campaign is for an online education app which will connect people with their dreams and benefits of education.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 10 (ANI/Digpu): This week Shilom Media conducted an ad shoot campaign in Jaipur and Delhi which was directed by Lom Harsh. This campaign is for an online education app which will connect people with their dreams and benefits of education. Shilom Media known for its perfection in work and for socially responsible contents. Shilom Media and Lom harsh had done many projects in past. All of the projects were award winnings.

Shilom Media team have done shoot on various locations in Rajasthan and Delhi with Bollywood Actress Rashmi Mishra, who is known for her work in films like Majaaz, Little boy and Naughty Gang with multiple other works like web series, music videos and TV serials. Director Lom is known for his award-winning work as writer and director for films like "Yeh Hai India", "Chicken Biryani" and "Chicken Biryani 2". His viral Ads "Main Udna Chahti hu" and "Chal Bandeya" were based on social responsibility and self-empowerment themes which became an instant hit.

Later on, he has been honored as 'Youth Ambassador for Peace' by UPF and UN at Parliament of India in Delhi. "It was a wonderful experience shooting for my very own production house, concept and theme of this shoot is very unique and creative and I hope our hard work will be appreciated by the audience yet again as they always showed their love for all my previous works. The whole team was very professional and I would like to thank Entire cast and crew for their sleepless efforts," said Indo Australian Director Lom Harsh.

"The whole crew have done their job very professionally, everyone was so disciplined and dedicated to their work, Mohsin Khan on camera, the members of direction team Shahid Khan, Ansh Rathore, Ankit Vyas, Ritik Dadhich, line producer Rocky S Santosh, production designer Faiyaz Khan, casting director Raaj Sharma, costume designer Nandini Chaudhary and her assistants Kanak and Chhavi along with Vinay Singh who is responsible for the art department, Pankaj Sain and Shakil on makeup and hairs completed this shoot perfectly, all have worked so hard day and night to meet the commitments of quality. Actors from Mumbai Delhi and Jaipur were selected," informed executive producer Sanjeev Joshi. "Yash Singhal, Nirmal Chiraniya and the senior theatre actors from Rajasthan Neeraj Sharma, Rajeev Ankit, Iliyaz Khan, Sikandar Chouhan, Ramshankar ji, Mukesh Bairwa, Hemant Sharma and Vicky Rathore all the actors have given their magnificent performance," added Joshi.

This ad campaign is produced by an online education app and executed by Shilom Media LLP. "We are equally thrilled and excited for our collaboration with Shilom Media and waiting for the next master piece by director Lom Harsh," said Pawan Kumar, Owner, and MD of this app.

"Shilom Media is an award-winning production house and we are hardcore story tellers, whole team worked so hard to maintain the dignity of my production house that can be seen from casting where they conducted 748 audition for the cast of 24 characters, the whole concept and theme of this ad campaign is very unique and we are hoping that it will hit the nerves of the audience and bring appropriate results for our esteemed client," quoted Shilpa Mittal, co-owner and director of Shilom Media LLP. Shilom Media is a production house based at Mumbai and Jaipur and specializes in feature films, short films, TV commercials, music videos, viral advertisements, corporate videos, and branding- marketing of companies and films.

