Olymp Trade Now Has MetaTrader 4

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Business Wire India

MetaTrader 4 is one of the most popular platforms for trading. This terminal has been a successful software investment solution for CFD and Forex markets for more than 10 years.

In 2019, Olymp Trade announced support for MetaTrader 4. The company customers have got access to more than 70 assets and up to 1:400 leverage.

Besides, a user can choose the service rate, which will suit them best when creating an Olymp Trade MT4 trading account. There are two types of trading accounts available for the customers:

• Standard — no commission for opening a position.

ECN — really narrow spread.

The SWAP free option is another benefit provided by Olymp Trade. Thanks to it, the classic Swap was replaced by a fixed commission. You can enable this option free of charge when creating a new account. Moreover, MetaTrader 4 gives traders plenty of useful services and tools:

• Ability to use trading advisors. • A large selection of tools for market analysis.

• Economic news in online mode. • Cross-platform functions: trade using a desktop terminal, smartphone or a web version of the program.

Also, customers can create an unlimited number of live and demo accounts on the company website, edit passwords and set the leverage.

The broker's experts regularly provide free training on how to use the MT4 functionality and market analysis successfully. Materials on MetaTrader 4 are also available on the company’s official blog.

The Olymp Trade team is sure that both existing and potential customers are going to like the new features of the platform.

About Olymp Trade:

Olymp Trade is one of the most well-known brokers operating throughout the world, including Asia, South America and Africa. It is rated a Category-A Broker by the International Financial Commission for its reliability and consistent performance. Olymp Trade pays out over $13 million USD to its clients monthly and that number continues to grow.

