UPDATE 1-Sterling recovers from 2-1/2 month low vs dollar

  Updated: 10-02-2020 17:40 IST
  Created: 10-02-2020 17:32 IST
Sterling rose on Monday, recovering from 2-1/2 month lows against the U.S. dollar as investors moved back into a currency that was hit last week by concern over trade talks between Britain and the European Union.

The pound last week posted its biggest weekly fall against the dollar in seven weeks as investors priced in the risk of Britain failing to agree on a trade deal with the European Union in the 11 months left of the Brexit transition period. Having dipped in early Monday trade to a 2-1/2 month low of $1.2873, sterling soon rebounded and was last 0.35% firmer on the day at $1.2924.

The pound was a third of a percent stronger at 84.70 pence per euro. "What we're seeing is probably just a rebound after a big downturn last week," said Francesco Pesole, a currency strategist at ING in London.

"Looking ahead we're going to have data tomorrow and there could be some movements, and then the rest of the week will be about sentiment towards trade negotiations with the EU." British economic growth and industrial production data are due out on Tuesday and could provide the latest insight into the economic growth outlook.

While data has suggested economic momentum has picked up since December's general election, helping to support the pound, renewed uncertainty over trade talks between Britain and the EU clouds the outlook. The two sides need to strike a deal before the end of the year to avoid a potentially disruptive break in trading relations.

"In the UK, recent data points to a pick up in growth which is good for the pound but that is being set off by concern over a trade deal," said Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at MUFG. Positioning data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday meanwhile shows speculators' bullish bets on sterling had moderated further in the week to Feb. 4, but the market continued to hold a net long position.

