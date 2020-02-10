Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt requires joint efforts by all stakeholders for safer internet: MyGov CEO

Mr. Abhishek Singh highlighted that the government is taking a series of steps to ensure that government digital systems are safe and secure.

Govt requires joint efforts by all stakeholders for safer internet: MyGov CEO
Mr. Singh also laid special emphasis on cyber training of the government officials and said that the government has already launched the ‘Cyber Surakshit Bharat Scheme’ to impart training to officials. Image Credit: Twitter(@ficci_india)

Mr. Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov and President & CEO (Additional Charge) National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics and IT, Govt of India, today during the inaugural address said that in order to be safe while using the internet, we require a coordinated effort by all concerned stakeholders.

Speaking at FICCI's Safer Internet Initiative, Mr. Singh said, "Only laws will not be enough. This will require joint efforts by the industry, civil society and together it can be achieved. Awareness creation is necessary for stakeholders." The conference themed "Together for a Safer and Better Internet", was organised by FICCI, supported by UN Women and TikTok.

Mr. Abhishek Singh highlighted that the government is taking a series of steps to ensure that government digital systems are safe and secure. "This would require building secure systems, ensuring right audits are done, and public data handling systems are made as secure as possible," he added.

Mr. Singh also laid special emphasis on cyber training of the government officials and said that the government has already launched the 'Cyber Surakshit Bharat Scheme' to impart training to officials. "Under this program, almost 600 govt officials are already trained and there is a plan of training another 600 officials to ensure all government departments wherever their services are being offered are handled in a much safer and better way. An online course for training 1000 police personnel in Cyber Law & Cyber Forensics is being launched in partnership with NLIU Bhopal," he added.

Dr. Subi Chaturvedi, Head - TikTok For Good India said, "TikTok For Good is our long-term commitment to contribute to the larger social betterment. As internet penetration continues to grow at a rapid pace across India, there is a need to sensitize and educate "people about responsible online behavior for their own safety. As part of this, we look to work continuously with all stakeholders, be it the Government, Industry, Academia and civil society, to a common goal of moving together for a better Internet."

Ms. Nishtha Satyam, Deputy Country Representative, UN Women, said: "Online safety involves a host of stakeholders to work together to build a safe and secure environment especially for women."

Mr. Virat Bhatia, Chairman, ICT, and Digital Economy Committee said, "FICCI is committed and will be delighted to work with Government of India, Industry and other stakeholders for the development of safer internet ecosystem in India."

An engaging session on 'Safer Internet - Understanding the Role, and Responsibility for a Safer and Better Internet' was also organised. Ms. Swati Rangachari, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Sterlite Technologies, and Prof (Dr) Farhat Basir Khan, AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Milia Islamia University also shared their perspective on how creating a safe and positive online environment is a shared responsibility of internet companies as well as users.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pope to visit Malta in May

Pope Francis will make an official trip to Malta on May 31, the Vatican said Monday, bringing the pontiff to one of the top disembarkation spots for migrants fleeing Libya. The visit, to both the main island of Malta and the archipelagos is...

UPDATE 1-United States to extend waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy - Iraqi officials

The United States has agreed to extend a waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy supplies, including gas, two Iraqi government officials said on Monday.Washington has repeatedly extended the exemption for Baghdad to use crucial Iranian ene...

Over 250 tribals stopped from march to Coimbatore

Over 250 tribals in Valparai in Coimbatore were on Monday stopped from taking out a march to the city to press for their long-pending demands, police said. The demands were provision of rights on forest, patta deed for their habitats, land...

Medicines that Treat High Prevalence Conditions Offer Hope to Many as the Annual Drugs to Watch List from Clarivate Identifies 11 New Blockbusters Forecasted to Launch in 2020

Clarivate Analytics plc NYSE CCC CCC.WS, a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the launch of its annual Cortellis Drugs to Watch list, which identifies 11 new drug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020