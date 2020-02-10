Left Menu
Isuzu Motors India begins phase-II operations in AP plant

Image Credit: Facebook / Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors India begins phase-II operations in AP plant (EDS: Correcting source) Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI): Utility vehicle-manufacturer Isuzu Motors India has commenced phase-II operations of its facility at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh. The newly inaugurated press shop facility and engine assembly plant have been installed at an investment of Rs 400 crore, a press release from Sri City said on Monday.

The commencement of Phase-II operations marks an important milestone in the journey of Isuzu in India, the release said. Executive vice-president of Isuzu Motors Limited Toru Nakata Japan said, Today, we stand at a very important juncture to leap forward with our manufacturing capabilities and the phase-II operations will further bolster our growth and widen our potential in the global market." "On behalf of Isuzu, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government for extending their continuous support and we look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship," the release quoted Nakata as saying.

In Phase-I operations, Isuzu set up its manufacturing operations in India at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, and rolled out pick-ups and SUV on the world-renowned D-MAX platform, the release said.

