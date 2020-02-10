Isuzu Motors India begins phase-II operations in AP plant
Isuzu Motors India begins phase-II operations in AP plant (EDS: Correcting source) Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI): Utility vehicle-manufacturer Isuzu Motors India has commenced phase-II operations of its facility at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh. The newly inaugurated press shop facility and engine assembly plant have been installed at an investment of Rs 400 crore, a press release from Sri City said on Monday.
The commencement of Phase-II operations marks an important milestone in the journey of Isuzu in India, the release said. Executive vice-president of Isuzu Motors Limited Toru Nakata Japan said, Today, we stand at a very important juncture to leap forward with our manufacturing capabilities and the phase-II operations will further bolster our growth and widen our potential in the global market." "On behalf of Isuzu, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government for extending their continuous support and we look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship," the release quoted Nakata as saying.
In Phase-I operations, Isuzu set up its manufacturing operations in India at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, and rolled out pick-ups and SUV on the world-renowned D-MAX platform, the release said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Isuzu Motors India
- Andhra Pradesh
- Sri City
- Hyderabad
- Nakata
- India
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh cabinet approves decision to abolish legislative council
TDP boycotts Andhra Pradesh Assembly session, writes letters to Governor, Assembly speaker
Dr. PC Rayulu does Andhra Pradesh Proud by Winning Champions of Change Award
Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes govt's resolution to dissolve legislative council
Dr PC Rayulu does Andhra Pradesh proud by Winning Champions of Change Award