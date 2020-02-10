Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIM Udaipur's start-up fest Prarambh '20 ends on a high note

IIM Udaipur organised its first-ever e-summit and start-up fest - Prarambh 2020, on February 8 and 9, 2020.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Udaipur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 19:00 IST
IIM Udaipur's start-up fest Prarambh '20 ends on a high note
IIM Udaipur startup fest Prarambh 2020. Image Credit: ANI

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): IIM Udaipur organised its first-ever e-summit and start-up fest - Prarambh 2020, on February 8 and 9, 2020. Aiming at fostering the entrepreneurship spirit, the e-summit's theme was 'The Last 67 Strides' which signifies the way forward for India to top the Global Entrepreneurship Index whereas Prarambh is a mentorship-cum-competition for existing startups with minimum viable products and new ideas.

The Keynote speakers at the e-summit - Siddharth Rajhans (Principal Policy Officer, United Nations | Founder, Spacify Inc), Nirmala Sankaran (Co-founder HeyMath), Pankaj Thakar (Founder of Padup Ventures and an Angel Investor) encouraged the students to pursue entrepreneurial dreams and discussed the way forward for India's startup landscape. This year, Prarambh spread its wings wider by receiving over 200 plus applications. 24 teams with diverse ideas like nano anticancer solution for cancer side effects in healthcare, wealth management solution in fintech, economic cold storage solution in agriculture, smart and renewable energy and other IoT based solutions were shortlisted for further consideration.

Mentors included Deepesh Goel who worked with Atal Innovation Mission and Akhilesh Trivedi who is a global mentor and strategist for start-ups. The shortlisted teams pitched their ideas to an investor cum judge panel which included V Srinivasan, Ex-CEO of Multinationals; Sridhar Rallabandi, Ex-President and Chief Risk Officer of Lakshmi Vilas Bank and others.

The winner startup team Pawshbox was awarded Rs 60,000 cash prize for their idea of a marketplace for pet care while the winner from new enterprise category - SVA Robotics, was awarded Rs 40,000 for their idea of an IoT based solution for solar panel cleaning. The winning teams were also awarded flight tickets to Singapore for the ISET 2020 conference sponsored by 'Learning While Travelling'. This year with the support of its startup ecosystem partners Saksham - The E-cell of IIMU is also offering various startup exclusive cloud and IT services worth USD 50,000.

The event was supported by various industry leaders such as Secure Meters, Yes Bank, TiE Udaipur, IIMU Incubation Center, Startup Oasis, Rajasthan Venture Capital Fund, Headstart Network, Applied Information Sciences, Learning While Travelling, Easy to Pitch, and Choudhary Offset printers. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Wind rips roof off in Polish ski resort, killing mother and daughter

A woman of 40 and her 15-year old daughter were killed on Monday in Bukowina Tatrzanska, a ski resort in southern Poland, when high winds tore the roof off a ski rental shop.Two are dead - a mother and her daughter. Medical help is being pr...

FACTBOX-Here is what WHO experts are watching on the coronavirus' spread

The World Health Organization WHO is tracking the epidemic of the new coronavirus in China and how it is spread abroad, as its advance team of international experts travels there to help investigate the outbreak.Here are some issues that WH...

UPDATE 2-Nissan to halt production at Japan factory due to coronavirus

Nissan Motor Co will temporarily halt production at its plant in Kyushu, southwestern Japan, due to the coronavirus, the Japanese automaker said on Monday, as the outbreak starts to strain the global supply chain.In a statement, Nissan, the...

Indian envoy describes evacuation of Indians from virus-hit Wuhan logistical nightmare

Indias efforts to evacuate its citizens from the coronavirus-hit Hubei province and its capital Wuhan was a logistical nightmare since the entire operation had to be done in a region sealed from all sides, Indian Ambassador to China Vikram ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020