Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 net profit down 17.8 pc to Rs 48.74 cr

FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday reported a 17.83 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 48.74 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 59.32 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Bajaj Consumer Care said in a BSE filing.

The company's net sales during the quarter fell 8.20 per cent to Rs 206.56 crore as against Rs 225.03 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Bajaj Consumer Care's total expenses during the quarter under review declined 1.24 per cent to Rs 162.28 crore as compared with Rs 164.32 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday closed 0.41 per cent higher at Rs 221.40 on the BSE.

