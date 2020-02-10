Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Think tanks cut Italy 2020 forecasts after dive in GDP, industry output

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 22:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 22:45 IST
UPDATE 2-Think tanks cut Italy 2020 forecasts after dive in GDP, industry output

Economists are cutting their forecasts for Italian economic growth following shock falls in gross domestic product and industrial output at the end of last year. The parliamentary budget watchdog (UPB) said on Monday it expects GDP to grow just 0.2% in 2020, far below its previous 0.5% forecast and the 0.6% rate officially targeted by the government in September.

Italy's economy - the euro zone's third largest - unexpectedly contracted by 0.3% between October and December, following a 0.1% rise in the third quarter, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported last month. "In the current quarter GDP will not recover the sharp decline of the previous period," UPB said in a statement. It is the first major forecaster to cut its 2020 outlook after the fourth quarter GDP drop.

Industrial output was much weaker than expected in December, falling 2.7% from the month before to post its steepest decline for almost two years, ISTAT reported on Monday. Lorenzo Codogno, a former chief economist at the Italian Treasury and now head of London-based think tank LC Macro Advisors, was even more downbeat than UPB, forecasting the economy would contract this year by 0.1%.

In a note to clients, he revised down his previous forecast of 0.3% growth due to "global trade weakness disproportionately affecting Italian industry, a longer lasting depressed inventory cycle, a much lower basis for the whole year set by Q4 2019, and the still-to-come effect of the coronavirus." Codogno said GDP would shrink by 0.1% in the current quarter, putting the economy in its fourth recession since the global financial crisis. Economists define a recession as two consecutive quarters of falling GDP.

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Saturday that measures to counter the spread of the new coronavirus that first emerged in China could also have a significant impact on the Italian economy, adding downside risks to growth projections. Visco said the virus could have a temporary negative effect on growth of "a few tenths" of a percentage point, but "a more significant impact cannot be ruled out."

The government of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party said in a statement that it was working on measures to limit the impact of the coronavirus on the economy. It did not provide details. Prometeia think tank forecast that industrial output would rebound by 2.1% in January and would be flat in the first quarter as a whole from the previous three months. (Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

'Kings who were queens': Britain's hidden LGBT+ history proves major draw

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Feb 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From kings who were queens to lesbian lawmakers and reformist governments, Britains history is awash with LGBT characters - and tourists want to know about them.As Britain marks...

GMR airports achieves 'concession commencement date' to build Crete airport in Greece

GMR Airports Limited announced that it has achieved the concession commencement date - the date from which the concession agreement comes into effect - on Monday to build and operate airport in Crete island of Greece. GMR Airports Limited a...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-ITF accepts contaminated beef claim as Farah escapes ban

Colombias Wimbledon and U.S. Open doubles champion Robert Farah has escaped a doping ban after an ITF investigation accepted his claim that he ingested a banned steroid through contaminated beef cooked by his mother. The 33-year-old was fou...

Armies of India, UK to conduct joint exercise from Feb 13 to Feb 26

With an emphasis on counter-terrorist operations in urban and semi-urban areas, the armies of India and the UK will conduct a joint military exercise at Salisbury Plains from February 13 to February 26, according to a government statement i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020