Father of SEO, Bruce Clay Hosts Master Class in Gurgaon
Bruce Clay, global SEO Guru and founder of Bruce Clay, Inc. will be on his annual visit to India in the month of March to conduct an exclusive three-day SEO master class. One of the year's most-awaited master classes; the event is annually attended by top Indian brands, who recognize the benefits of a solid SEO strategy.
Also known as the 'Father of SEO', Bruce also holds a Lifetime Achievement Award in Search Marketing. He has trained 5,000+ professionals across USA, Australia, Europe and Asia, and authored books such as 'Search Engine Optimization All-In-One for Dummies' and 'Content Marketing Strategies for Professionals'.
The 3 day SEO training course enables online businesses to achieve higher search rankings, boost CTR and increase traffic/sales. Bruce's SEO master class is in line with Google's latest updates, and using the same methodologies, some Indian clients were able to:
- Attract Organic yearly traffic valued in excess of INR 60 crores
- Achieve top rankings for 100s of keywords
- Outperform bigger competitors on lower budgets
This International training is highly-rated and past attendees have raved about the program:
"Loved it, a definite must attend for anyone dealing in SEO" - Sudipto Nandy, Sr. Product Manager at Magic Bricks, Times Business Solutions
About The 3-Day Master Class: Date: 17th - 19th March, 2020
Time: 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM
Venue: Hotel Le Meridien, GurgaonPast events have been sold out. Applicants can avail a 22% discount if they register by Feb 28, 2020.
For pricing information, special offers and more details about the course please visit: https://www.bruceclay.com/in/seo/training/ or contact Sanjeev Duggal on +91(124) 414-3292
About Bruce Clay India
Bruce Clay India (BCI) is a leading provider of Digital Marketing Services with an emphasis on Search Engine Optimization (SEO). BCI is a part of the Bruce Clay group and provides SEO Training, SEO services, Content Marketing, Google Ads Management & Web Design services to the Indian market. In 2017, Bruce Clay India won the DMA Choice Awards for Most Trusted Marketing Partner - SEO Agency and MD Siddharth Lal has been named One of the Top 100 Digital Marketers in India two years in a row.
Bruce Clay, Inc. has been a top search engine optimization company since 1996, through contributions such as the 746-page Search Engine Optimization All-In-One for Dummies and SEO Training and Certification Programs that promote ethical SEO practices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Bruce Clay, Inc. has global locations in Dubai, Delhi, Sydney & Tokyo.
Media Contact :Sanjeev Duggalsduggal@bruceclay.com+91-9717179234COOBruce Clay India
