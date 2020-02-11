Left Menu
Development News Edition

Father of SEO, Bruce Clay Hosts Master Class in Gurgaon

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 10:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 10:00 IST
Father of SEO, Bruce Clay Hosts Master Class in Gurgaon

Bruce Clay, global SEO Guru and founder of Bruce Clay, Inc. will be on his annual visit to India in the month of March to conduct an exclusive three-day SEO master class. One of the year's most-awaited master classes; the event is annually attended by top Indian brands, who recognize the benefits of a solid SEO strategy.

Also known as the 'Father of SEO', Bruce also holds a Lifetime Achievement Award in Search Marketing. He has trained 5,000+ professionals across USA, Australia, Europe and Asia, and authored books such as 'Search Engine Optimization All-In-One for Dummies' and 'Content Marketing Strategies for Professionals'.

The 3 day SEO training course enables online businesses to achieve higher search rankings, boost CTR and increase traffic/sales. Bruce's SEO master class is in line with Google's latest updates, and using the same methodologies, some Indian clients were able to:

  • Attract Organic yearly traffic valued in excess of INR 60 crores
  • Achieve top rankings for 100s of keywords
  • Outperform bigger competitors on lower budgets

This International training is highly-rated and past attendees have raved about the program:

"Loved it, a definite must attend for anyone dealing in SEO" - Sudipto Nandy, Sr. Product Manager at Magic Bricks, Times Business Solutions

About The 3-Day Master Class: Date: 17th - 19th March, 2020

Time: 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM

Venue: Hotel Le Meridien, GurgaonPast events have been sold out. Applicants can avail a 22% discount if they register by Feb 28, 2020.

For pricing information, special offers and more details about the course please visit: https://www.bruceclay.com/in/seo/training/ or contact Sanjeev Duggal on +91(124) 414-3292

About Bruce Clay India

Bruce Clay India (BCI) is a leading provider of Digital Marketing Services with an emphasis on Search Engine Optimization (SEO). BCI is a part of the Bruce Clay group and provides SEO Training, SEO services, Content Marketing, Google Ads Management & Web Design services to the Indian market. In 2017, Bruce Clay India won the DMA Choice Awards for Most Trusted Marketing Partner - SEO Agency and MD Siddharth Lal has been named One of the Top 100 Digital Marketers in India two years in a row.

Bruce Clay, Inc. has been a top search engine optimization company since 1996, through contributions such as the 746-page Search Engine Optimization All-In-One for Dummies and SEO Training and Certification Programs that promote ethical SEO practices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Bruce Clay, Inc. has global locations in Dubai, Delhi, Sydney & Tokyo.

Media Contact :Sanjeev Duggalsduggal@bruceclay.com+91-9717179234COOBruce Clay India

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088193/Bruce_Clay.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Trump pays tribute to 2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan

President Donald Trump traveled Monday to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to pay respects to two U.S. soldiers killed Saturday in Afghanistan when a soldier dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire with a machine gun. National securit...

65-year-old woman murdered in Mumbai's Powai

A 65-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by some unknown person at her residence in Powai area of Mumbai on Sunday late night, said police.Sheela Lad was attacked by some sharp weapon multiple times at her residence. Investigation is unde...

BJP's Vijender Gupta trailing by over 1,200 votes from Rohini constituency

BJPs Vijender Gupta trailing by over 1,200 votes from Rohini constituency, AAPs Rajesh Nama Bansiwala leading....

Video shows tribals in Tripura slaughtering endangered python

A video clip of endangered pythons being slaughtered for its meat at a tribal hamlet in north Tripura district has gone viral on social media, prompting the forest department to order a probe into the incident. According to a forest officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020