Father of SEO, Bruce Clay Hosts Master Class in Gurgaon
Bruce Clay, global SEO Guru and founder of Bruce Clay, Inc. will be on his annual visit to India in the month of March to conduct an exclusive three-day SEO master class. One of the year's most-awaited master classes; the event is annually attended by top Indian brands, who recognize the benefits of a solid SEO strategy.
Also known as the 'Father of SEO', Bruce also holds a Lifetime Achievement Award in Search Marketing. He has trained 5,000+ professionals across USA, Australia, Europe and Asia, and authored books such as 'Search Engine Optimization All-In-One for Dummies' and 'Content Marketing Strategies for Professionals'.
The 3 day SEO training course enables online businesses to achieve higher search rankings, boost CTR and increase traffic/sales. Bruce's SEO master class is in line with Google's latest updates, and using the same methodologies, some Indian clients were able to:
• Attract Organic yearly traffic valued in excess of INR 60 crores
• Achieve top rankings for 100s of keywords • Outperform bigger competitors on lower budgets
This International training is highly-rated and past attendees have raved about the program:
"Loved it, a definite must attend for anyone dealing in SEO" - Sudipto Nandy, Sr. Product Manager at Magic Bricks, Times Business Solutions
About The 3-Day Master Class:
Date: 17th - 19th March, 2020
Time: 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM
Venue: Hotel Le Meridien, Gurgaon
Past events have been sold out. Applicants can avail a 22% discount if they register by Feb 28, 2020.
For pricing information, special offers and more details about the course please visit: https://www.bruceclay.com/in/seo/training/ or contact Sanjeev Duggal on +91(124) 414-3292
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
