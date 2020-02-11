Left Menu
Father of SEO, Bruce Clay Hosts Master Class in Gurgaon

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 10:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 10:24 IST
Image Credit: PR Newswire

Bruce Clay, global SEO Guru and founder of Bruce Clay, Inc. will be on his annual visit to India in the month of March to conduct an exclusive three-day SEO master class. One of the year's most-awaited master classes; the event is annually attended by top Indian brands, who recognize the benefits of a solid SEO strategy.

Also known as the 'Father of SEO', Bruce also holds a Lifetime Achievement Award in Search Marketing. He has trained 5,000+ professionals across USA, Australia, Europe and Asia, and authored books such as 'Search Engine Optimization All-In-One for Dummies' and 'Content Marketing Strategies for Professionals'.

The 3 day SEO training course enables online businesses to achieve higher search rankings, boost CTR and increase traffic/sales. Bruce's SEO master class is in line with Google's latest updates, and using the same methodologies, some Indian clients were able to:

• Attract Organic yearly traffic valued in excess of INR 60 crores

• Achieve top rankings for 100s of keywords • Outperform bigger competitors on lower budgets

This International training is highly-rated and past attendees have raved about the program:

"Loved it, a definite must attend for anyone dealing in SEO" - Sudipto Nandy, Sr. Product Manager at Magic Bricks, Times Business Solutions

About The 3-Day Master Class:

Date: 17th - 19th March, 2020

Time: 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM

Venue: Hotel Le Meridien, Gurgaon

Past events have been sold out. Applicants can avail a 22% discount if they register by Feb 28, 2020.

For pricing information, special offers and more details about the course please visit: https://www.bruceclay.com/in/seo/training/ or contact Sanjeev Duggal on +91(124) 414-3292

