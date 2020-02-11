Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vakrangee to Revolutionize Rural Healthcare in India: Plans to Rollout Telemedicine Services From vHealth by AETNA (a CVS Health Company)

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 14:20 IST
Vakrangee to Revolutionize Rural Healthcare in India: Plans to Rollout Telemedicine Services From vHealth by AETNA (a CVS Health Company)

- Vakrangee announces alliance with vHealth by Aetna, a Digital Primary Healthcare service for rural India

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vakrangee Limited (VL) announces alliance with vHealth by Aetna which is fully owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc, a CVS Health Company (Fortune 8 enterprise), one of the world's leading health services providers, to offer a combination of Telemedicine services and privileged access to its nationwide network of hospitals and clinics.

vHealth brings a strong focus on clinical excellence, leveraging digital technology and a comprehensive network of healthcare partners to offer health checkups, blood tests, pharmacy services, dental, home health care etc. effectively bringing access to quality care into local communities, homes and offices.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Dinesh Nandwana, MD& Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd., said, "We are happy to partner with vHealth to offer our customers professional telemedicine services in underserved rural locations in a very cost-effective manner

The service is set to give patients in rural locations a very different experience when they see a doctor, to listen to their concerns, and do a virtual consultation. We shall also be able to arrange home blood tests, doorstep delivery of medicines through vHealth's partner network. With this partnership, we have expanded the bouquet of services available at our Nextgen Kendras making them into one stop shop for all the requirements of our customers."

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Damian Delaney, MD, Aetna India, said, "vHealth by Aetna is committed to making quality healthcare accessible across India. We are delighted to join forces with Vakrangee on this important journey. Our partnership will help us expand our reach well beyond urban centers and into the most rural parts of India where primary healthcare plays an important role in the development and growth of these regions. With vHealth by Aetna, customers gain access to specially trained telemedicine doctors, dieticians and behavioural health clinicians in the comfort of their home, along with privileged and discounted access to a large network of physical clinics and hospitals.

About Vakrangee Limited (BSE Code: 511431) (NSE Code: VAKRANGEE)

Vakrangee is the unique technology driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time banking & Financial Services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

With Oscar glory, 'Parasite' shines light on Seoul's housing crisis

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Feb 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - South Korean film Parasite, which became the first non-English language movie to win the Best Picture award at the Oscars, highlights the widening divide and lack of affordable h...

UP govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to kin of CRPF jawan killed in Naxal encounter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the kin of slain CRPF jawan from the State who died in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh. Extending condolences to the bereaved family, the ...

Sitharaman takes dig at Chidambaram's doctor remarks

Taking a dig at Congress leader P Chidambaram, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the fiscal deficit was at a record high during the UPA regime when the economy was handled by competent doctors. She was referring to remark...

Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect soul of India: Prashant Kishor at AAP's win

With the AAP set to retain power in Delhi with a massive win, Prashant Kishor, whose organisation I-PAC managed the partys poll campaign, said the national capital has stood up to protect the soul of India.Thank you Delhi for standing up to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020