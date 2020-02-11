Vakrangee to Revolutionize Rural Healthcare in India: Plans to Rollout Telemedicine Services From vHealth by AETNA (a CVS Health Company)

- Vakrangee announces alliance with vHealth by Aetna, a Digital Primary Healthcare service for rural India

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vakrangee Limited (VL) announces alliance with vHealth by Aetna which is fully owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc, a CVS Health Company (Fortune 8 enterprise), one of the world's leading health services providers, to offer a combination of Telemedicine services and privileged access to its nationwide network of hospitals and clinics.

vHealth brings a strong focus on clinical excellence, leveraging digital technology and a comprehensive network of healthcare partners to offer health checkups, blood tests, pharmacy services, dental, home health care etc. effectively bringing access to quality care into local communities, homes and offices.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Dinesh Nandwana, MD& Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd., said, "We are happy to partner with vHealth to offer our customers professional telemedicine services in underserved rural locations in a very cost-effective manner

The service is set to give patients in rural locations a very different experience when they see a doctor, to listen to their concerns, and do a virtual consultation. We shall also be able to arrange home blood tests, doorstep delivery of medicines through vHealth's partner network. With this partnership, we have expanded the bouquet of services available at our Nextgen Kendras making them into one stop shop for all the requirements of our customers."

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Damian Delaney, MD, Aetna India, said, "vHealth by Aetna is committed to making quality healthcare accessible across India. We are delighted to join forces with Vakrangee on this important journey. Our partnership will help us expand our reach well beyond urban centers and into the most rural parts of India where primary healthcare plays an important role in the development and growth of these regions. With vHealth by Aetna, customers gain access to specially trained telemedicine doctors, dieticians and behavioural health clinicians in the comfort of their home, along with privileged and discounted access to a large network of physical clinics and hospitals.

About Vakrangee Limited (BSE Code: 511431) (NSE Code: VAKRANGEE)

Vakrangee is the unique technology driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time banking & Financial Services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets.

