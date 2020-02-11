Left Menu
Development News Edition

AI Startup Talview Which is Building a New HR Tech Category 'Instahiring' has a New VP of Engineering

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 15:23 IST

AI Recruitment startup Talview announced a new addition to its executive team to guide the company's next generation Instahiring Experience platform. Parimal Bajpai has joined as VP of Engineering to help scale Talview's platform as a recruitment automation and Instahiring solution. Talview's Instahiring platform helps clients beat hiring lag and hire up to 60% faster, giving them better access to the best talent and also deliver exceptional candidate experiences to the mobile-first generation. Parimal has 20-years of experience creating efficient video-audio solutions around conferencing, streaming, and connectivity use-cases, authoring multiple patents in these areas. He has worked in innovation centers of iconic companies like BlueJeans Network and Sling Media. Parimal was previously Director of Engineering at BlueJeans Network.

"Parimal's addition is going to ensure a new engineering leader with first-hand knowledge of scaling a media-heavy business application, which will help us to continuously improve our platform performance and deliver an exceptional experience for clients as we build the Instahiring category," said Sanjoe Jose, Talview CEO and Co-founder.

As VP of Engineering, Parimal will oversee Product Engineering, QA, Architecture and DevOps functions and teams at Talview.

"I have grappled with inefficient hiring processes at times as an applicant and routinely as a hiring manager. These interactions are growing exponentially as the gig economy takes hold, stints get shorter, remote working becomes the norm and intra-company reassignments thrive," says Parimal. "Talview's Instahiring platform uses AI and ML technologies to eliminate numerous manual steps and enable reuse of collected interactions. I see immense potential to further innovate towards a new hiring paradigm for employers, recruiters, and talent and build a new HR tech category."

About Talview

Talview helps enterprises beat Hiring Lag and engage great candidates faster with the world's first AI-led Instahiring platform. Hiring Lag cripples businesses when open positions lie vacant adversely impacting a company's revenue, operations, and quality of hire. Talview empowers businesses to achieve a 100% digital hiring process with a 'one-click' high-quality candidate experience from the first interaction to final selection through our chatbot, AI video interviewing, pre-hire assessments, and proctoring capabilities. Our clients include Adecco, Amazon, Bajaj Allianz, Cognizant, Deloitte, Sephora, OCBC Bank, and Unicef.

Media contact details:
Name: Nitin Deshdeep
Phone number: +91-80-2572-1552

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Diane Kruger, Kiernan Shipka to topline Quibi's 'Swimming With Sharks'

Actor Diane Kruger and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka will be headlining Quibis drama series Swimming With Sharks. The project is a contemporary update of George Huangs 1994 film that both celebrates and skewers the Holl...

What can happen in Delhi can expand to whole country: AAP leader Gopal Rai

Referring to the AAPs thumping victory in the assembly elections, party leader Gopal Rai on Tuesday asked volunteers to get ready, saying what can happen in Delhi can expand to the whole country.Rai, who was a minister in the previous Arvin...

CarDekho to offer ESOP cash-out scheme worth $3.5 mn

Automobile portal CarDekho on Tuesday said it will offer an ESOP cash-out scheme worth USD 3.5 million over Rs 24 crore to about 100 of its current and former employees. CarDekho will allow eligible employees current and former to cash out ...

Russian transport ministry proposes 25 mln in compensation for grounded China flights - Ifax

Russias Ministry of Transport is proposing to offer airlines 1.6 billion roubles 25.05 million in compensation for the grounding of flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Interfax news agency cited a deputy minister as saying...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020