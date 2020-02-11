Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-As coronavirus fails to ease, interest in 'force majeure'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijng
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 16:31 IST
EXPLAINER-As coronavirus fails to ease, interest in 'force majeure'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With the coronavirus outbreak that originated in Hubei province, China, showing no signs of abating any time soon, some companies that buy and sell goods in the Chinese market are taking interest in the legal defense of "force majeure." The death toll in China from the epidemic continues to climb and now stands above 1,000, more than the SARS epidemic two decades ago, with more than 42,000 confirmed cases in China and 319 cases in 24 other countries.

WHAT IS FORCE MAJEURE? Force majeure refers to unexpected external circumstances that prevent a party to a contract from meeting its obligations.

The underlying event must be unforeseeable and not the result of actions undertaken by the party invoking force majeure. Natural disasters, strikes, and terrorist attacks can all be force majeure events. Declaring force majeure may allow a party to a contract to avoid liability for nonperformance.

IS THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK A FORCE MAJEURE EVENT? Legal experts said that the coronavirus likely qualifies, but any company invoking force majeure would need to show that it is effectively impossible to perform their contractual duties as a result of the outbreak.

In other words, a company is not excused from an obligation just because it has become more costly or time-consuming, said John Scannapieco, a Nashville, Tennessee-based lawyer who advises U.S. companies on Chinese transactions. The coronavirus is "not carte blanche to say force majeure," said Scannapieco, a shareholder at law firm Baker Donelson. "You have look at the facts and circumstances."

HOW IS FORCE MAJEURE INVOKED? Cross-border deals typically include clauses that allow for non-performance during force majeure events, said Vanessa Miller, a U.S. lawyer at Foley & Lardner. These clauses are sometimes "cut and paste" and "not reviewed as carefully as they ought to be," Miller said.

Force majeure clauses rarely mention diseases, but more frequently provide relief in the event of unforeseen "acts of government," Miller said. Chinese authorities have ordered lockdowns and closed factories in the wake of the coronavirus, so the "act of government" language could allow some firms to invoke force majeure, she said. WHO DECIDES WHAT HAPPENS NEXT IF FORCE MAJEURE IS DECLARED?

Cross-border deals often stipulate that disputes arising out of the contract will be decided by a particular court or arbitration body. In practice, foreign firms doing business in China may be better off avoiding litigation and negotiating a compromise, Scannapieco said.

HAVE ANY COMPANIES INVOKED FORCE MAJEURE OVER CORONAVIRUS? China's biggest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), has invoked force majeure to suspend contracts with at least three suppliers, two sources told Reuters on Feb. 6, without specifying whether the coronavirus is what triggered the action.

French oil major Total said a day later it had rejected a force majeure notice from an unnamed Chinese LNG buyer, the first global energy supplier to push back publicly against such an effort. Also last week, two sources said a copper smelter in southwest China had also declared force majeure on deliveries of copper concentrate.

On Jan. 31, a Chinese international trade promotion agency said it would offer force majeure certificates to companies struggling to cope with the impact of the coronavirus on their business with overseas partners. It didn't identify any companies affected, and didn't disclose whether it had received any requests. Legal experts said although these certificates carry significant weight, they do not rule out further negotiation or even litigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Britain moves to end early release of convicted terrorists

Britain will end the automatic early release of convicted terrorists under new fast-tracked legislation to be introduced to parliament on Tuesday. The legislation follows an attack earlier this month by an Islamist militant just days after ...

Putin to discuss Syria with Turkey's Erdogan amid rising tensions - TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the situation in Syria with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan by phone later on Tuesday amid rising tensions over the Syrian province of Idlib, the TASS news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.Mo...

Cold continues in Punjab & Haryana; Halwara coldest at 3.6 deg C

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday as the minimum temperature hovered below normal limits. Halwara in Punjab was the coldest place as it recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius.Among other places in the state, Gur...

At least 15 refugees drown after boat sinks off Bangladesh

Saint Martins Island, Feb 11 AFP At least 15 women and children drowned and more than 50 others were missing after a boat overloaded with Rohingya refugees sank off southern Bangladesh as it tried to reach Malaysia Tuesday, officials said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020