Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market cream for treating skin conditions

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market generic Fluocinonide cream used for the treatment of various skin conditions. The final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is to market Fluocinonide cream USP, 0.1 percent, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad, it added. It is used to treat a variety of skin conditions such as psoriasis, eczema, dermatitis, allergies, and rash, Zydus Cadila said.

The group now has 279 approvals and has so far filed over 386 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, it added.

