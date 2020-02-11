Left Menu
Secure your child with Personal Accident Cover from Bajaj Finserv

As a parent, it isn't uncommon for you to be worried about your child's safety and this concern only intensifies when your young one is away at school or playing outside.

Bajaj Finserv. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As a parent, it isn't uncommon for you to be worried about your child's safety and this concern only intensifies when your young one is away at school or playing outside. To truly ensure that your child is covered against accidental risks, you can opt for the Child Personal Accident Cover offered by Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv.

Offered under Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions, this plan ensures that you can provide the best care for your child in case of an unfortunate incident. Read on to know the reasons why you should secure your child with a Child Personal Accident Cover. Avail high coverage at pocket-friendly premium

Children, being young, energetic and curious, tend to be more prone to injury and at times meet with untoward accidents. When injured, timely aid is the key to recovery. In the absence of a contingency fund, to avoid delay, you would have to tackle treatment costs out of pocket. However, with Child Personal Accident Cover, you can avail financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh at a premium of just Rs 349 for a year.

Coverage in case of disability Being a caring parent, you may have already bought a health insurance plan for your child. However, a basic health insurance does not cover permanent/partial disability.

Furthermore, the medical expenses incurred to treat the complex treatments can deplete your savings substantially. The Child Personal Accident Cover offers coverage of up to Rs 1 lakh in case of a permanent or partial disability suffered by the insured child. Cover medical costs that come your way

Child Personal Accident Cover helps you address injuries that your child suffers due to unforeseen accidents. For instance, in the event of a fracture, you can foot medical bills and pay OPD charges without breaking a sweat. This is extremely beneficial as your regular health insurance plan may not cover OPD treatment or the costs of follow-ups, lab tests, and casts. Obtain coverage through a hassle-free application process

You can apply for this plan in a hassle-free manner by simply filling out the online application form with accurate personal details. Post filling the form, you can also pay the premium amount via net banking, credit/ debit card, UPI or mobile wallet. Once your information is verified, you will receive the details of your membership on your registered mobile number or email. Do remember to carefully save these details for future claims.

In addition to Child PA Cover, Bajaj Finserv offers over 80 plans across health, travel, lifestyle, assistance, and more under its Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions. You may choose one or more plans based on your lifestyle. With premiums starting at just Rs 79, these plans secure you against a range of hazards and risks in an affordable way.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

