MoEngage raises USD 25 Million Series C Investment Round, Led

Customer analytics and cross- channel engagement platform MoEngage has raised USD 25 Million in Series C funding. Eight Roads Ventures led the round with participation from its US-based sister fund, F-Prime Capital, along with Matrix Partners India and Ventureast, MoEngage, which recently achieved Amazon Web Services Retail Competency, said in a statement.

The new round of funding will be used to deepen relationships in Asia, integrate advanced capabilities into the product mix and scale operations in the USA and Europe, MoEngage's two fastest-growing markets. "The latest round of funding will help us reach more brands and empower them with the next-generation customer engagement platform built for the mobile-first world that is easier to use, fully integrated and intelligent", said Raviteja Dodda, Founder & CEO, MoEngage Inc.

MoEngage centralises consumer behavioral analytics, insights and marketing automation into one dashboard where brands can engage with their customers across channels and personalise touchpoints, according to the statement..

