Railways to run special train from Odisha for 'Urs' festival
The Railways will run special trains to Ajmer from Puri for the 'Urs' festival later this month. The decision has been taken after reviewing the long waiting list in regular trains, an official said.
The Puri-Ajmer Special will depart at 9 am on February 26 and arrive at 4 am on February 28. In its return leg, the train will depart at 8.05 pm on March 2 and arrive in Puri at 4.14 pm on March 4, he said.
The annual 'Urs' festival in Ajmer commemorates the death anniversary of Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. It is held over six days and features night-long qawwali and various religious ceremonies. Thousands of pilgrims visit Ajmer Sharif from all over India and abroad during the festival..
