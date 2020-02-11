Left Menu
Genomenon Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Advancing Clinical Genomics Interpretation and Personalized Medicine with Its Mastermind Platform

 Based on its recent analysis of the global clinical genomics interpretation market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes "nofollow" >Genomenon, Inc. with the 2020 Global Company of the Year Award. Genomenon offers products and services to pharmaceutical companies and clinical diagnostic labs to streamline clinical genomics interpretation and connect scientific evidence to patients' genomic data. Its flagship product, Mastermind, automatically simplifies variant interpretation for faster, more accurate diagnosis and clinical decision-making. In just over two years, Mastermind amassed more than 5,000 users in 1,700 clinical laboratories across 101 countries.

Photo - "nofollow" >https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088557/Genomenon_Award.jpg

"Powered by its proprietary Genomic Language Processing™ algorithm and genomic literature database, Mastermind has emerged a leading automated disease-gene-variant association database," said Christi Bird, Principal Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. "Unlike other commercially available tools, the first-in-class genomic database search engine enables full articles and supplemental datasets searches across the genomic literature—allowing geneticists, molecular pathologists, and researchers to identify disease-causing variants from genomic-sequencing datasets quickly and accurately."

Mastermind accelerates tertiary analysis by identifying every research article that includes any given variant in the context of any disease or phenotype and prioritizes the search results by clinical relevance. It leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to offer the world's most comprehensive gene and variant landscape, having indexed 100 times more content and identified 20 times more variants than the incumbent database built by manual curation. It also reduces the average 90-minute variant search and curation time using Google or Google Scholar to less than 30 minutes, delivering industry-leading turnaround times and superior diagnostic yields and throughput.

Genomenon is aggressively expanding these compelling value propositions to clinical labs around the world through partnerships. In the past year, it signed agreements with Congenica, Fabric Genomics, GenomOncology, LifeMap Sciences, Diploid, Limbus, Shanghai Shanyi Biological Technology Co., and Google. As next-generation sequencing (NGS) labs use various companies with access to Mastermind for tertiary analysis, partnerships are becoming increasingly important for building stickiness and expanding geographical footprint.

"With three platform choices, Basic, for genomics research; Professional, for clinical decision support; and Enterprise, for advanced implementations, users can select an offering that best fits their current needs, application, sample volume, and price range," noted Bird. "The company recently included phenotypic searches in its engine capability and will be further adding drug and therapeutic searches, strengthening its expansion into the pharmaceuticals industry to advance personalized medicine."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. "nofollow" >Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker
P: +1 (210) 477-8457
E: "nofollow" >lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

About Genomenon, Inc.

Genomenon connects patient DNA with the billions of dollars spent on research to help doctors diagnose and cure cancer patients and babies with rare diseases.

Their flagship product, the "nofollow" >Mastermind Genomic Search Engine is used by hundreds of genetic labs worldwide to accelerate diagnosis, increase diagnostic yield and assure repeatability in reporting genetic testing results.

Genomenon licenses Mastermind Genomic LandscapesTM to pharmaceutical and bio-pharma companies to inform precision medicine development, deliver genomic biomarkers for clinical trial target selection, and support CDx regulatory submissions with empirical evidence.

For more information, visit "nofollow" >Genomenon.com

