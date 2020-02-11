Left Menu
MakeMyTrip's Q3 loss narrows to USD 11 mn; Rajesh Magow elevated as Group CEO

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 19:48 IST
Leading online travel firm MakeMyTrip on Tuesday reported a narrowing of its adjusted operating loss to USD 11 million (over Rs 78 crore) for the quarter to December 2019 and also announced elevation of Rajesh Magow as the Group CEO. The company had posted an adjusted operating loss of USD 22.2 million (over Rs 158 crore) for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

The adjusted revenue for the quarter under consideration reached a new quarterly high of USD 206.7 million (over Rs 1,470 crore). It was USD 179.9 million (over Rs 1,280 crore) for the same period year ago. MakeMyTrip also announced the elevation of Rajesh Magow as the Group CEO of MakeMyTrip as founder Deep Kalra takes up the role of Executive Chairman.

"We believe that separating the roles of Group CEO and Executive Chairman will allow us to focus more on long-term strategic opportunities within and outside India, while maintaining our market leading position in our existing businesses," MakeMyTrip founder Deep Kalra said during the earnings call. The board and "I have utmost confidence in Rajesh's capabilities in his elevated role to drive the next phase of growth for the Group through its three strong brands, MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and Redbus. In this role, he will continue to work closely with me", he added.

The transition will also help Kalra devote full time and focus to strategic initiatives for MakeMyTrip which would include product innovation and expansion, geographic growth, business model innovation and corporate development, MakeMyTrip said. MakeMyTrip Group achieved record quarterly gross bookings of over 1.7 billion dollars, the company said.

The company achieved a new record of nearly 8.3 million room nights in our standalone online hotels business during the third quarter this fiscal, it added. This represents a year on year growth of over 21 per cent and a reacceleration in volume growth from the previous two quarters, it added. "We evaluate our financial performance based on adjusted revenue, which represents IFRS revenue after adding back promotion expenses in the nature of customer discounts, customer inducement/acquisition costs and loyalty programs cost which are reported as a reduction of revenue, and deducting the cost of acquisition of services primarily relating to sales to customers where the company acts as the principal, as we believe that adjusted revenue reflects the value addition of the travel services that we provides to our customers," MakeMyTrip said.

