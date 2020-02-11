Boeing scores no January orders for first time since 1962

Boeing Co scored no new orders for airplanes last month, the first time it has come up empty-handed in January since 1962, as the U.S. planemaker's once best-selling jet, the 737 MAX, remained grounded following two fatal crashes.

Most airline customers are avoiding placing fresh orders for the 737 MAX until the aircraft is cleared by regulators to fly again, leaving Boeing trailing European rival Airbus SE and swallowing huge monthly financial losses.

The Paris-based planemaker last week posted its biggest January order haul in at least 15 years, as it booked gross orders for 296 aircraft or 274 net orders after cancellations.

