Govt dilutes 2.91pc stake in Coal India

The Centre has offloaded 2.91per cent stake in Coal India through the sixth further fundoffer of CPSE ETF Mutual Fund scheme

The government's stake in the mining major has nowcome down to 66.14 per cent compared with 69.05 per cent, thecompany informed the bourses in a release

The exchange traded fund (CPSE ETF), through which thecentral government dilutes stake in PSUs, opened its latestoffering on January 30 with 12 stocks - of Coal India, NTPC,ONGC and Power Grid accounted for 79.5 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.