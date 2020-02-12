Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minister instructs MHADA for cluster redevelopment of old Kamathipura buildings

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 00:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 00:42 IST
Minister instructs MHADA for cluster redevelopment of old Kamathipura buildings

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for cluster redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings in Kamathipura, touted as the city's largest red-light area. At a review meeting held here , Awhad instructed the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) to do a survey of these buildings and prepare a plan on the lines of the cluster redevelopment undertaken by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust in Bhendi Bazar.

In 2016, the MBRRB had expressed interest to undertake cluster redevelopment of old dilapidated buildings in Kamathipura. Initially known as Lal Bazaar, the area got its name from the 'kamathis' (workers) of other areas of the country, who were labourers on construction sites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Holders France grouped with Russia for Fed Cup Finals

Holders France will face a strong Russia side and hosts Hungary in the group stage of the inaugural version of the 18 million Fed Cup Finals to be held in Budapest from April 14-19. France, who beat Australia in the last final of the 57-yea...

Vijay Mallya begins extradition appeal process at UK High Court

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya was back in a British courtroom on Tuesday local time as he began what is set to be a lengthy appeals process against an order to extradite him to India to face multiple charges relating to the collapse ...

Criminal killed in encounter with UP STF in Varanasi

The special task force of Uttar Pradesh Police has gunned down a wanted criminal here on Tuesday. One criminal Rajesh Dubey was killed in an encounter with STF Varanasi Unit led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinod, Amitabh Yash, IG STF...

INTERVIEW-Coachella, Beyonce ... coconuts? Afrobeat star Mr Eazi's new venture

By Thin Lei Win ROME, Feb 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - After rapping at Californias Coachella festival and on Beyonces Grammy-nominated The Lion King The Gift, Nigerian star Mr Eazis latest venture is closer to home - on a farm.The 28-ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020