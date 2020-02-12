Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. FAA agrees it must boost safety oversight for Southwest Airlines

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 03:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 03:19 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. FAA agrees it must boost safety oversight for Southwest Airlines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration says it should have done a better job of ensuring Southwest Airlines Co had certified completion of maintenance on 88 used Boeing 737 jets, as noted in a report by the U.S. Transportation Department's Inspector General seen by Reuters ahead of its release. The report, to be released on Thursday, said Southwest operated more than 150,000 flights carrying 17.2 million passengers on 88 used Boeing 737 jets without confirmation that required maintenance had been completed.

The report said the FAA has not "effectively overseen Southwest Airlines' systems for managing risks." The FAA said in a response included with the report it concurred with all 11 recommendations by the inspector general. The FAA has also come under scrutiny from lawmakers for its oversight of the newer Boeing 737 MAX jet, which was grounded last March after two crashes that killed a total of 346 people.

On the separate issue of Southwest's maintenance practices, the agency said it agreed its office overseeing the airline "did not perform in accordance with existing guidance" by allowing the 88 planes to enter service and that it "lacked a comprehensive conformity inspection for used aircraft." Southwest told Reuters Tuesday that eight of the 88 used jets remain out of service until needed repairs are completed. Southwest added it disagreed with some of the report's findings, calling them "unsubstantiated references" too lax safety practices.

The inspector general's report said: "Given the significant unresolved safety concerns that FAA has identified at Southwest Airlines, it is clear that the agency is not yet effectively navigating the balance between industry collaboration and managing safety risks at the carrier." It chided the FAA, saying the agency "accepted the air carrier's justification that the issues identified were low safety risks." It also said FAA's laxity meant the agency "cannot provide assurance that the carrier operates at the highest degree of safety in the public's interest, as required by law."

The FAA noted it changed the leadership of its office that oversees Southwest and it "continues to address deficiencies in the work functions and culture." The agency has agreed to ensure Southwest "complies with regulatory requirements that the 88 previously owned aircraft conform to U.S. aviation standards." Southwest said it has completed a thorough review of 80 aircraft "and the analysis of findings indicates very low risk, well within acceptable parameters per our FAA-approved Safety Management System."

The report also said FAA violated its own guidance in addressing non-compliance by Southwest on weight and balance data. FAA agreed to ensure Southwest complies with requirements "to provide accurate weight and balanced information" or to grant an exemption for non-compliance. Last month, the Wall Street Journal published an article on a draft of the inspector general report.

On Jan. 10, the FAA said it was seeking to impose a $3.92 million fine on Southwest for alleged weight infractions on 21,505 flights on 44 aircraft between May 1, 2018 and Aug. 9, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S to fend off Apple, Huawei

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a foldable smartphone shaped like a large makeup compact and put 5G mobile network capabilities into all of its other flagship devices as it strives to retain the mantle of biggest global phone compan...

Artillery shells rain on centre of Libyan capital

Artillery shells on Tuesday hit the center of the Libyan capital, which eastern forces have been trying to take in a near year-long war, residents said. The Libyan National Army LNA faction of Khalifa Haftar moved on Tripoli held by the int...

Opposition to Huawei 5G in Canada waning: Poll

Ottawa, Feb 12 AFP Opposition to Huawei telecommunications equipment being deployed in fifth generation wireless networks in Canada is waning, the latest polling showed on Tuesday. Washington has warned against allowing the Chinese tech gia...

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak The coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April, the countrys senior medical adviser said on Tuesday, but deaths surpassed 1,000 and the World Health Organization WHO w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020