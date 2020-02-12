Left Menu
Finserv MARKETS wins Best Lending Tech award at 10th India Digital Awards

Finserv MARKETS has won the Best Lending Tech award in the Payment and Fintech Awards category at the tenth India Digital Awards at the India Digital Summit, 2020.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 10:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 10:38 IST
Finserv MARKETS. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Feb 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): Finserv MARKETS has won the Best Lending Tech award in the Payment and Fintech Awards category at the tenth India Digital Awards at the India Digital Summit, 2020. As a young entrant in the Fintech arena with aspirations to be India's best financial services marketplace, this recognition has provided glowing validation to their vision.

The award is also a testament to their laser-sharp focus on providing customer delight through their digital platform and decade's worth of commitment to provide Indians with quick and safe access to credit. Techno-analytics driven, Finserv MARKETS is truly a customer-first lending technology platform.

Continuous platform innovation has led to best-in-class user experience, data-driven personalized offers, and an expanding product suite - and the company is thrilled that the markets have taken note. If one is wondering what goes into their secret sauce of success, they are ready to reveal it all.

Cover (almost) all needs For people who want some quick money for their fairytale wedding or their solo European backpacking trip, Finserv MARKETS' has the perfect instant Personal Loan for them.

Want to build a dream home or transfer the balance on existing home loans, the platform offers a complete suite of Home Loan products tailored to meet requirements. Business Loan products also ensure that dreams and ideas of building the next unicorn are fulfilled.

Suffice to say, the company provides loans for all needs, big or small. No wonder then that they have gone one step further by introducing a Pocket Personal Loan to satisfy one's needs for quick cash. Pride in transparent & quick processes

Easy application and documentation, fast online processes and the absence of any hidden charges ensure that applications get approved in mere minutes and money is disbursed within 24 hours. One doesn't need much more to win the trust and business of customers across India, and the results are there for all to see. So, the next time one needs a loan, they know where to go. Finserv MARKETS' may already have some attractive pre-approved loan offers with your name on it. Check out the Finserv MARKETS website or app [Playstore /AppStore] if you don't want to miss out.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

