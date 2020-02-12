ABB India wins orders worth Rs 191 crore

Power and automation technology major ABB India said on Wednesday it has won two orders to supply traction equipment for Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) -- the manufacturing unit of Indian Railways -- and industrial drives to Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) in the oil drilling segment. Both components will be produced at ABB's Nelamangala facility in Bengaluru in line with the 'Make in India' initiative. The facility includes one of the largest factories for locomotive applications and one of the four global shop-floors for medium voltage drives located in southern India.

"ABB technology is always striving to drive sustainable and meaningful progress for the future. We feel privileged to continue contributing towards sustainable transportation with our best-in-class solutions for electrification of the Indian rail network," said Managing Director Sanjeev Sharma. ABB will supply industrial drives worth Rs 68 crore to MEIL, an infrastructure company which recently announced its venture into the oil drilling segment. The ABB ACS 880 industrial drives selected for the project offer an energy-efficient means of motor control that will help to significantly cut carbon emissions.

These drives also offer safety features as well as reliability to help maximise output across various applications. The series consists of single-drives, multi-drives and drive modules in a wide power and voltage range that will cater to the needs of 27 oil rigs of varying capacities across the country. "Our commitment to energy efficiency also reflects in our offerings for the energy sector. ABB's industrial drives range has been designed to achieve superior energy efficiency and enhance productivity of drilling activities during exploration, thus reinforcing the nation's energy security journey," said Sharma.

In addition to industrial drives, ABB India will also supply traction equipment worth Rs 123 crore to CLW, the manufacturing unit of the Indian Railways. The traction converters will help improve rail operator's efficiency, thereby supporting sustainable transportation in India. ABB said its solutions have been improving the energy efficiency of the Indian energy sector from natural gas to renewable energy. In 2019, ABB India won an order from the Indian Railways to supply traction converters worth Rs 270 crore.

